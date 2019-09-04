Liverpool Scout Trabzonspor Stopper as Reds Explore Further Goalkeeping Options

Liverpool are said to be ‘keeping tabs’ on Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, with the Reds having suffered something of a mini-crisis between the sticks so far this season.

An opening day injury has left number one Alisson sidelined for several weeks. Newly signed understudy Adrian impressed in the UEFA Super Cup but questions have since emerged over his suitability for Liverpool’s tactical system following recent mistakes with the ball.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Adrian, who only arrived at the club four days before being thrown into the deep end, is thought to be being put through his paces by Liverpool coaching staff during the current international break to bring him up to speed.

But it would make sense for the club to be at least exploring additional options for the future.

Turkish outlet Star claims that a Liverpool scout at Trabzonspor’s recent Super Lig clash with Fenerbahce was impressed with Cakir’s performance in the 1-1 draw, making eight saves to preserve a point for his side against the Istanbul giants.

It is said that the 23-year-old, who has been with Trabzonspor since the age of 16 and made his senior international debut for Turkey this year, is valued at around €15m (£13.6m).

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Aside from Alisson and Adrian, Liverpool also have 20-year-old home-grown Ireland Under-21 international Caoimhin Kelleher at their disposal, while veteran former Preston and Leeds stopper Andy Lonergan was signed as a free agent to provide emergency cover in Alisson’s absence. However, the 35-year-old is unlikely to actually ever make the pitch unless in extreme circumstances.

Loris Karius is also still contract to the club, with the German on loan at Besiktas until 2020. His last competitive game in a Liverpool shirt was the infamous 2018 Champions League final.