Alisson Discusses Ballon d'Or Chances, Reveals Best Ever Save & Goalkeeping Idol

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has dismissed his own chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year, highlighting the struggles goalkeepers face to win football's biggest individual accolades.

The 26-year-old is viewed as an outside contender for the prestigious Ballon d'Or and Best FIFA Men's Player awards following a stellar debut campaign at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men spent £67m to bring him in from Roma last summer, with the shot-stopper going on to earn Golden Gloves in the Premier League, Champions League and Copa America.

Alisson was a key figure in the Reds side that collected a sixth European Cup last term, whilst also being named as the best goalkeeper at the 2019 Copa America, a tournament he won with Brazil.

Asked by Marca whether he has a realistic shot of taking home the Ballon d'Or, the Liverpool star said: "It would be an honour, of course, but I prefer not to think about it. I've read about it and it fills me with pride, but I know it's not easy.

"It's even more difficult as a goalkeeper. But, I also have a calm conscience. [Being nominated] means that I'm doing well in my work and people value it.

"Goalkeepers are getting more involved in matches. You have to be good with your hands, of course, and know how to play with your feet because it's a fundamental aspect to start moves.

The Brazilian also answered questions on a range of topics including his most memorable save to date. Unsurprisingly, Alisson picked the block he made against Napoli in last season's Champions League group stage, which ultimately played a huge part in Liverpool progressing to the knockouts.

He added: It's difficult to choose just one, but I think the most important one for me was against Napoli at Anfield, against [Arkadiusz] Milik, in the last few minutes of the last Champions League group stage game."





On the subject of his own goalkeeping idol, Alisson named former Brazil national keeper Claudio Taffarel - who is now a coach for the Seleção - due to his positioning.

Alisson has been out of action for the Merseysiders since the opening game of the season, but has stepped up his rehab in a bid to be fit for their next league match, a home fixture versus Newcastle United on Saturday 14 September.