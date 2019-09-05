Costa Rica Manager ​Gustavo Matosas Quits Job Due to 'Boredom'

By 90Min
September 05, 2019

Gustavo Matosas has sensationally stepped down from his role with Costa Rica after becoming bored with life as an international manager.

The 52-year-old only took over in October 2018 and has gone on to take charge on eight games with Costa Rica, with his last match coming in a narrow penalty shootout defeat to Mexico in the Gold Cup quarter-finals.

But after just 11 months with Costa Rica, Matosas has stepped down as he didn't realise he would be left 'so bored' in international management.

AARON M. SPRECHER/GettyImages

"I realized that in the national side I feel unproductive even though I kill myself watching videos," Matosas said, quoted by ESPN. "It's not what I like to be doing.

"It's tough not having players in the day-to-day to train them. I only have the players for a week every two months and it's killing me. I didn't know it was so hard. I thought I would be able to somehow endure it.

"I didn't know being a national team manager was so boring. I don't regret it and I don't leave frustrated because I gave my best. I won't manage a national team again. I can't only have the players every two months. It's not for me."

Matosas has now failed to take charge of at least 10 games in management since his spell with Atlas Guadalajara in 2015, having spent time in Paraguay, Argentina and Saudi Arabia before taking over Costa Rica.

As a player, the Argentine-born midfielder went on to have an international career with Uruguay, while he also had spells in Europe at club level with Málaga and Real Valladolid.

