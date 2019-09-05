Henrikh Mkhitaryan Calls Roma a 'Great Opportunity' as He Reveals Details of Deadline Day Switch

By 90Min
September 05, 2019

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has opened up on his sudden Arsenal exit, admitting he quit the club to join A.S. Roma because of a lack of playing time.

The 30-year-old midfielder failed to fully impress both manager Unai Emery and the Arsenal fans during his unsuccessful 18-month stint at the club. He was limited to just 29 Premier League starts in this period, scoring only eight goals and failing to produce in the bigger games.

The Armenia captain, who is on international duty at the moment, left the Gunners for Roma just 24 hours after featuring against Spurs and he has now opened up on his move to Roma.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

As quoted by Eurosport, Mkhitaryan said: "Everything happened in the last day right after the Tottenham game I got a call from my agent.

"He told me that I have to fly to Rome the next day to have a medical with the team and also sign a contract.”

This term, the Armenian had only started one of Arsenal’s opening four games, falling behind new £72m signing Nicolas Pepe in the pecking order. The lack of playing time meant Mkhitaryan jumped at the chance to leave London to join Roma on a season-long loan on the final day of the Italian transfer window.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“It is a great opportunity for me as I didn’t get a lot of playing time. So, I decided to change team and work with a coach who plans to use my skills- that is why I joined Roma.”

Mkhitaryan will play alongside former Manchester United teammate Chris Smalling for Roma in Serie A this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message