Henrikh Mkhitaryan Calls Roma a 'Great Opportunity' as He Reveals Details of Deadline Day Switch

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has opened up on his sudden Arsenal exit, admitting he quit the club to join A.S. Roma because of a lack of playing time.

The 30-year-old midfielder failed to fully impress both manager Unai Emery and the Arsenal fans during his unsuccessful 18-month stint at the club. He was limited to just 29 Premier League starts in this period, scoring only eight goals and failing to produce in the bigger games.

The Armenia captain, who is on international duty at the moment, left the Gunners for Roma just 24 hours after featuring against Spurs and he has now opened up on his move to Roma.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

As quoted by Eurosport, Mkhitaryan said: "Everything happened in the last day right after the Tottenham game I got a call from my agent.

"He told me that I have to fly to Rome the next day to have a medical with the team and also sign a contract.”

This term, the Armenian had only started one of Arsenal’s opening four games, falling behind new £72m signing Nicolas Pepe in the pecking order. The lack of playing time meant Mkhitaryan jumped at the chance to leave London to join Roma on a season-long loan on the final day of the Italian transfer window.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“It is a great opportunity for me as I didn’t get a lot of playing time. So, I decided to change team and work with a coach who plans to use my skills- that is why I joined Roma.”

Mkhitaryan will play alongside former Manchester United teammate Chris Smalling for Roma in Serie A this season.