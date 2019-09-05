Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Slams 'Embarrassing' Man Utd Stars in Dressing Room Outburst

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer laid into his players after their 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday, accusing some of the squad of only playing for themselves.

Daniel James had put United into the lead at St Mary's Stadium but they were pegged back by a second-half header from Jannik Vestergaard, condemning Solskjaer's side to their second-worst ever start to a Premier League season.

After getting back into the dressing room after the match, The Sun claims that Solskjaer went on a rant about his side's 'embarrassing' performances in recent weeks.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

It's claimed that the 46-year-old accused his players of being selfish and not playing for their teammates, stressing that the work that's being done on the training ground is being thrown out of the window on a matchday.

Solskjaer apparently didn't call any of his players out by name, but during the dressing room rant he did highlight a lack of work ethic within the group.

Manchester United are without a win in the Premier League since the opening day of the season, throwing away the lead in draws against Wolves and Southampton either side of their 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Currently sat in eighth place in the Premier League table, United host Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City - one of just three unbeaten sides in the division - after the international break.

United haven't lost against the Foxes across all competitions since 2014, while their last defeat at Old Trafford came more than 20 years ago, but Leicester City could even come into the match as favourites to pick up all three points.