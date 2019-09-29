Spanish FA Investigating VAR Mistake During La Liga Clash Between Valencia & Athletic Club

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have launched an investigation into a decision made by VAR during Valencia's 1-0 win against Athletic Club on Saturday.

Denis Cheryshev scored the winning goal for Valencia, despite Maxi Gomez appearing offside in the build-up. The decision went to VAR and the goal was controversially allowed to stand.



Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The RFEF immediately questioned the providers of VAR, Mediapro, over the validity of their process when they decided to allow the goal.





A statement from the RFEF read from ESPN: “Against the most elementary rules of the ethical sporting code and the rules of nation and international competition, the producer of the match has up images of a hypothetical offside line that doesn’t correspond to the [line] of VAR.”

“These images [are] without any sort of technical rigour and offer a distorted view of the play. [It’s a] manoeuvre which creates a social alarm like a loss in confidence in the current VAR provider and in the skill of the Spanish referees.”



NORBERTO DUARTE/GettyImages

An investigation will take place into the current providers of the VAR system and the RFEF have warned that punishments could be handed out.

La Liga is not the only league dealing with VAR controversy. Referee chief Mike Riley previously admitted there have been four clear errors with the system since it was introduced to the Premier League.

