10 of Hugo Lloris' Greatest Goalkeeping Calamities

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is a world class talent. He has made some truly magnificent saves for club and country over the years, culminating in his talents being duly rewarded with a historic World Cup win.

He does, however, have an error or ten in him. And whilst his reputation as a superb shot stopper remains untainted, it's his decision-making that often leaves pundits and spectators puzzled by what he's occasionally thinking.

Here, we take a look at ten of his biggest goalkeeping nightmares. Look away Spurs fans, while you still can...

Morata the Beneficiary as Lloris Flaps at Simple Cross

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The first entry on our list actually comes from a fixture that Tottenham ended up winning against Chelsea - ending their 28-year winless streak at Stamford Bridge in the process.

The game didn't start off too well for Spurs though, when half an hour in, Lloris made a desperate attempt to claw away Victor Moses' right wing cross. Unfortunately for the Frenchman, he got nowhere near it and Alvaro Morata rose highest to nod home for the hosts.

Spurs, however, would fight back and win the game 3-1 - sparing Lloris' blushes.

Swipe at Fresh Air Allows Diouf to Equalise for Stoke

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

In another disastrous moment, Lloris charged out of his goal to attempt a clearance downfield against Stoke.





Put under pressure by the Potters' Mame Biram Diouf, Lloris instead cannoned into the frontman, allowing the ball to spill free into the penalty area. Diouf would react quickest to draw the home side level.

Christian Eriksen would be the man to rescue his keeper on this occasion - scoring his second goal of the afternoon to wrap up all three points.

Chopping Down Chucky Leads to Red Card & Dropped Champions League Points

If you're a nerd, you're going to love this - even if you support Spurs.

Not only does Lloris come marauding out of his goal for absolutely no reason, he proceeds to chop down Hirving Lozano with pinpoint precision to earn himself a sensational sending off.

The bad news? Poch's boys would go on to concede following his dismissal as PSV salvaged a 2-2 draw.

The good news? Jon Champion provided us with some world class Pro Evo commentary as he succinctly cited 'chance here!'. Great stuff.

Near Post Blunder Hands Chelsea Late Win

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Another game against Chelsea and another clanger for Lloris - this time during the Lilywhites tenure at Wembley.

Marcos Alonso had already scored a wonderful free-kick in the first half, but approaching the last five minutes, the 'home' side found themselves on level terms. The Blues were not to be denied though, and Alonso was the beneficiary of another Lloris brain fart.

The Spaniard's low drive was struck well enough, but directed straight at Lloris. Somehow he contrived to let the ball squirm under him though, and that was all she wrote.

Diving Header Disaster Allows Sane to Nip in

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Most of Lloris' problems seem to stem from having too much time to think about what he's going to do.

Another momentary absence of his usual brain functionality caused Lloris to come flying out of his goal when Spurs travelled to take on Man City at the Etihad Stadium in January 2017. Leroy Sane would be the player presented with a late Christmas present, as Lloris' swan-like diving header failed to connect, leaving the Spurs keeper prone on the ground.

Sane couldn't believe his luck, and duly tucked the ball home into an empty net.

World Cup Whoopsie Gifts Mandzukic Final Consolation

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Well, it didn't end up costing France in the end - but boy oh boy, what was Lloris thinking when he attempted to give Mario Mandzukic the slip in a World Cup final?

The Spurs keeper was left red-faced as his attempted turn saw the Croatian striker stick out a leg and guide the ball away into the unguarded net. Lloris' reaction told the whole story, though he would end up having the last laugh by lifting the World Cup a mere half an hour later.

Lucky boy.

Liverpool Loving Life as Butterfingers Strikes Again

We've already spoken of Lloris' oustanding shot-stopping abilities. But even with his strongest suit, the 32-year-old can have his off days - as evidenced by another unmitigated disaster at Anfield.

Heading into the final seconds with the game at 1-1, Lloris inexplicably failed to stop Mohamed Salah's tame header across goal - conspiring to somehow palm the ball against Toby Alderweireld's ankles before letting it trickle under his arm and over the line.

Kamikaze stuff and another example of points being hurled down the proverbial drain.

Early Bout of Walkies Gifts Barça Decisive Early Lead

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Back to the Champions League now and a calamitous mistake against the ultimate show-offs, known as Barcelona.





The game was barely a minute old when Lloris, as he's become accustomed to doing, had a rush of blood to the head and came charging out for a ball that he had no right to go for. Lloris then watched on as horror as the ball was laid to Philippe Coutinho by marauding full-back Jordi Alba - with the former Liverpool star calmly firing home into a gaping net.

Barça would run out 4-2 winners, slapping another load of egg all over Lloris' face.

Calamity Clearance Allows Sweden to Snatch Victory

Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/GettyImages

Don't worry Spurs fans, Lloris doesn't save them all for you - he regularly likes to cock up on the international stage too.





Pitting his wits against Sweden, he attempted to clear his lines three minutes into stoppage time after (again) charging out of his box. But his execution (again) was absolutely atrocious as he harmless scuffed the ball out as far as the halfway line.





Swedish forward Ola Toivonen was the grateful recipient of the ball, weighting his effort at goal perfectly as he looped the ball back over a despairing Lloris and into the back of the net.





Oops.

Catastrophic Cruyff Turn Delights Danny Ings

Playing out from the back is fashionable.

Goalkeepers being good with the ball at their feet and performing trendy little turns is fashionable.

Attempting a Cruyff turn is fashionable.

Lloris attempting a Cruyff turn on his actual goal line is UNBELIEVABLY STUPID.

Still, that didn't stop old Hugo against Southampton and, well, you know what happened next.