Predicting Tottenham's Starting XI for Champions League Clash With Bayern Munich

It hasn't been the greatest of starts for Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham this season, but actually, it could have been worse!

Spurs find themselves only fifth in the Premier League and suffered an embarrassing defeat on penalties to League Two side Colchester United last week to send them crashing out of the Carabao Cup.

Their first Champions League fixture was pretty underwhelming too, surrendering a two-goal lead at Olympiacos. Now, they face their biggest challenge in the competition so far - facing Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Here is how Spurs could line up for this one...

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Hugo Lloris (GK) - Despite conceding a howler in Spurs' 2-1 over Southampton on Saturday, you'd struggle to think of anyone else to go between the sticks for such a crucial fixture. With just one clean sheet in seven appearances, however, Lloris does need to improve.

Davinson Sánchez (RB) - After a series of poor performances from Serge Aurier recently, Pochettino may opt to drop him against Bayern. This isn't Sánchez's natural position, but he has played there on occasion, including in the North London derby a few weeks ago.

Jan Vertonghen (CB) - Tottenham's Mr. Reliable for seven years, Vertonghen has played regularly in recent weeks and is almost certain to start against Bayern.

Toby Alderweireld (CB) - Having played virtually every game for Spurs this season, it'd be very surprising if the long-serving centre-back isn't given a start by Pochettino.

Danny Rose (LB) - The England international appears to have unseated Ben Davies from his regular left-back position this season. His performances need to improve if he wants to retain his place, however.

Midfielders

Moussa Sissoko (RCM) - The French international has had a decent campaign so far, having completed his turnaround from Spurs flop to one of the first names on the team sheet.

Harry Winks (CM) - Arguably Spurs' most consistent performer so far this season, Winks has been virtually ever-present this season. Another superb performance will have to be in order if Pochettino's side are going to get a result against Bayern.

Tanguy Ndombele (LCM) - Other than a minor hamstring injury, Ndombele has had a dream start to his Spurs career - scoring two goals and contributing an assist in just six appearances.

Forwards

Christian Eriksen (RW) - Perhaps distracted by transfer speculation, Eriksen hasn't had a great start to 2019/20. He's still been ever-present for Tottenham though and it would be very surprising if Pochettino dropped him for the Bayern game.

Harry Kane (ST) - A player who needs no introduction. The England international's goal tally is already at six for the season and a certain starter for a game of this magnitude.

Son Heung-min (LW) - Son has enjoyed a decent start to the 2019/20 campaign, having chalked up two goals and three assists in seven appearances.