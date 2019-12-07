Paul Marriott/Shutterstock

Just under 31 minutes into Tottenham’s clash with Burnley on Saturday, star forward Son Heung-min picked up the ball at the edge of Spurs’s own 18-yard box. The next time, a player would touch it, came after Son scored his team’s third goal of the game.

On the play, the South Korea native knifed through almost the entire Burnley defense, running nearly the entire length of the pitch and slipping the ball past goalkeeper Nick Pope in the process.

Tottenham entered Saturday having won three of its first four games under new manager Jose Mourinho.

It led 3-0 at halftime and extended its lead to four goals less than ten minutes into the second half.