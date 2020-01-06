The January transfer window has been open for about a week, yet things have moved a little slowly across Europe's top leagues.

By this point last year, Chelsea had already signed Christian Pulisic to a $73 million deal, but in the early going, the biggest completed deals both involved sales from RB Salzburg, where Takumi Minamino went to Liverpool, and Erling Braut Haaland went to Borussia Dortmund.

There's still plenty of time for clubs to act, of course, with time ticking down toward the end of the month and the closure of the window until the summer.

Here are the latest rumblings around Europe:

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has pledged his future to Arsenal, going to the lengths of putting comments on the record in the club's FA Cup matchday program on Monday to dispute the speculation that he would be leaving.

“I would also like to react to some of the rumors that are going around about me in the media," Aubameyang wrote. "People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in! I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”

- Luka Modric's future at Real Madrid has been in question for some time, even after the Croatian midfielder won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, but most of the focus had been on a potential move to Inter Milan. It turns out speculation extends across the Atlantic Ocean, with The Athletic reporting Monday that D.C. United has been in talks with Modric about a potential summer move.

D.C. is already set to sign Peruvian international Edison Flores to a lucrative deal, but Modric could reportedly follow. He's out of contract with Real Madrid at the end of June, meaning a transfer fee wouldn't be a hurdle. His salary demands are another story entirely, but with Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta off the books, perhaps there's a bit more flexibility for the club to add multiple marquee names.

- Edinson Cavani and Atletico Madrid are reportedly closing in on a two-year deal, according to Gianluca DiMarzio. Like Modric, PSG's Uruguayan forward will be out of contract in the summer. What remains to be seen, however, is if Atletico Madrid can facilitate an earlier arrival and bring Cavani in this winter.

- Manchester United reportedly wants Leicester City's James Maddison and is ready to offer a package including £45 million and Jesse Lingard for the 23-year-old attacking midfielder. Considering Lingard's poor form, it's unclear why Leicester City would part ways with one of its top young assets for such a return, though the fee attached is significant.

United could reportedly tempt Maddison by offering a significantly higher salary, though the way things have gone this year, he's more likely to be playing in next season's Champions League by remaining at Leicester.

Lingard turning to Mino Raiola as his agent could facilitate his exit from Old Trafford one way or another, given how critical Raiola has been of the club recently. Raiola also represents Paul Pogba, whose transfer status remains in limbo after it was revealed he needs ankle surgery.

- Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly trying to set up a reunion with James Rodriguez at Everton, which could take the out-of-favor Real Madrid playmaker on loan.

Ancelotti coached James at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and with the Colombian not having played for Real since Oct. 22 (he just recently did become fit after a knee injury), perhaps there's an opportunity for them to team up again at Goodison Park.

- Arsenal is reportedly interested in bringing Bayern Munich and German veteran defender Jerome Boateng to the Emirates. With Calum Chambers done for the season with an ACL tear, Arsenal needs reinforcements in defense, and either a full transfer or loan move could be in the cards for the 31-year-old Boateng, who has become an afterthought at Bayern after a stellar career there.

- Newcastle reportedly wants to sign Olivier Giroud on loan from Chelsea, where he has found playing time hard to come by. Chelsea reportedly won't sanction an exit unless it has a replacement lined up, though, which could keep the move from coming to fruition. Inter Milan and Aston Villa are also reportedly interested, with Giroud eager to move in order to play his way into France's Euro 2020 plans.

- Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Valencia are all reportedly chasing the signature of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, who is expected to be sold this month.

The 20-year-old France U-21 international spent time in PSG's youth academy before leaving for Lille on a free transfer and is the type of young box-to-box midfielder that has clubs eager to pounce.

- West Ham and Everton are reportedly in the mix to sign Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica. The 20-year-old midfielder and Portugal international reportedly has fallen out of favor with the club's manager, opening the door for potential suitors.