It's been ages since Timmy Chandler appeared for the U.S. men's national team. The U.S. has gone through three managers since then. But his recent scoring form may give the current coach reason for a recall.

Chandler, the 29-year-old German-American right back, made it four goals in four Bundesliga games for Eintracht Frankfurt with a two-goal performance in a 5-0 win vs. Augsburg on Friday, maintaining his unlikely scoring streak since the turn of the new year.

Chandler scored in the 37th and 48th minutes on Friday, first rifling in from close range with a top-shelf finish before heading home a corner kick on a near-post run.

Chandler had two goals in the past four Bundesliga seasons combined, making his attacking resurgence come seemingly out of nowhere–even though he has been playing in a more advanced position on the field during this stretch.

He last appeared for the USA over three years ago, starting in Jurgen Klinsmann's last two matches as manager in November 2016 for the 28th and 29th caps of his international career. Right back is a position of newfound depth for Gregg Berhalter, with Reggie Cannon a breakout performer in 2019, Sergiño Dest committing to the USA over the Netherlands, DeAndre Yedlin still in the mix and Julian Araujo making headway during the most recent January camp. Chandler has always possessed the ability to get forward and deliver a good ball, so perhaps he could be considered in more of an attacking position on the wing as well–like how Berhalter initially indicated Yedlin would be deployed.

Whether Chandler's scoring binge will be enough to rejoin the national team will be evident at the end of March, when the full player pool is available to Berhalter for friendlies at the Netherlands and Wales.