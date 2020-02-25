Lionel Messi will play on the hallowed ground where Diego Maradona became a Napoli legend as Barcelona faces the Serie A side at the Stadio San Paolo in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Messi has been forever compared to his countryman, and he'll play at Napoli for the first time in his storied career, coming off a four-goal game in La Liga that sent Barcelona back into first place.

Napoli has come on strong under Gennaro Gattuso, who, like his counterpart Quique Setien, was a midseason hire. Napoli has won six of its last seven matches in all competitions and will look to take advantage of its home confines before heading to Barcelona for the second leg.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The second leg will be held at Barcelona's Camp Nou on March 18.