While MLS and NWSL have their return tournaments in place for the coming weeks, another American soccer league has a plan to return, too.

The second-tier USL Championship will reveal its board of governors has approved a return-to-play plan on Thursday afternoon, a source with knowledge of the announcement told Sports Illustrated. The league intends to return July 11, and while details of the format and schedule remain to be determined, it is not a hub plan with all of the league descending on one location–clubs are expecting to play at their own venues. News of the USL Championship's pending return was first reported by The Athletic.

National, state and local health guidelines will be followed as it relates to the ability to stage matches across the 35-team league, and the intended start date is a provisional one. There is no specification as of yet whether matches will be able to played with any amount of fans or behind closed doors entirely.

The fate of the season for the 12-team, third-tier USL League One remains up in the air, though a source tells Sports Illustrated that its board of governors is set to meet on Friday. The season for the fourth-tier USL League Two had already been canceled in April.

USL Championship and League One had the starts of their seasons initially suspended on March 12.