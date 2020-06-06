Bayern Munich showed its support for Black Lives Matter during its match against Bayer Leverkusen Saturday.

During warmups, the team wore shirts that said "Reds Against Racism" and a Black Lives Matter hashtag. They also sported Black Lives Matter armbands during the match.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer released a statement Saturday to address the team's support.

"FC Bayern stands for a world in which racism, discrimination, hate, injustice and violence have no place. The death of George Floyd and the images from the USA have shocked us all," he said. "It's a matter of actively and loudly showing our colors.

"Black Lives Matter and Reds Against Racism. We stand for togetherness that goes far beyond sports."

In March, Bayern kicked off its "Reds against Racism" campaign to take a stand against exclusion, abuse and intolerance.

Since the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed in Minneapolis last week after being violently apprehended by police, several soccer players and teams have also honored him.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired last week after a video showed one of them kneeling on the neck of Floyd, despite his cries that he could not breathe. Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck, was fired and then arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The murder charge against Chauvin was also elevated to second-degree murder this week.

On Wednesday, former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are facing charges of aiding and abetting murder.