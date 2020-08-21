Inter Milan and Sevilla will meet in the final of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League on Friday at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

Sevilla enters the match looking for its sixth Europa League trophy, the most by any club, and its first since winning three straight from 2014-16. Inter Milan, which has not participated in a European cup final since winning the Champions League in 2010, will compete for its fourth Europa League/UEFA Cup title.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

Sevilla was the first club to advance to the Europa League final after outlasting Manchester United 2-1 in the semifinals. Goals from Suso and Luuk de Jong countered Bruno Fernandes's early penalty kick for Man United. Sevilla, which finished fourth in La Liga this season and will compete in the Champions League next season regardless of the outcome of Friday's match, has become a perennial contender in the competition, with sporting director Monchi telling the Associated Press, “It’s a competition that we care about a lot, that we love more than anyone else. And the players can feel that. It’s the competition that has helped us grow, that has helped us become a more significant club, that has helped us become more well known. It’s the competition that has boosted the club the most.”

Meanwhile, Inter Milan took the second spot in the Europa League final after a convincing 5-0 defeat of Shakhtar Donetsk in the semifinals. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku scored twice apiece, and Lukaku has been among the hottest scorers in the Europa League with six goals, good for the second-highest total in the competition. He has scored in his last 10 Europa League matches, setting a new record. Like Sevilla, Inter is already assured of a place in next season's Champions League, which is a prize that would otherwise go to the Europa League winner.