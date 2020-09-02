With about a month to go in the transfer window across Europe's top leagues, the action is picking up.

Much of the focus is centered on Lionel Messi and the saga surrounding his desire to exit Barcelona. His father, who doubles as his agent, has arrived in Barcelona to meet with club president Josep Bartomeu, though a swift resolution is unlikely to occur. Barcelona, which doesn't want to lose Messi, will reportedly re-offer him a new two-year contract. The player's camp, however, wants out and will argue that a clause in his existing deal that should have allowed him to leave the club for free has not expired, as Barcelona contends.

There's plenty going on outside of the most seismic transfer saga in recent memory, though, with the market taking shape amid a period of financial difficulty amid the pandemic for a number of clubs. Here's the latest buzz:

Manchester United signs Van de Beek from Ajax

Donny van de Beek's move from Ajax to Manchester United is official, with the Dutch star going on a $53 million transfer to join the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal and tells the club's website that, "I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United. Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return. This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group. Having spoken to the manager about his vision for this team, the direction that the club is going in is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to be a part of that.” (Stretford Paddock)

Havertz to Chelsea a matter of time

Kai Havertz is set to become the next big addition to Chelsea's attack, with a $90 million move for the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany rising star reportedly imminent. One potential element between the two sides that could be holding up the deal is negotiating whether another new Chelsea signing, center back Malang Sarr, heads to Leverkusen on loan. Leverkusen has landed a potential attacking replacement for Havertz in Roma and Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick. Havertz is currently in camp with the Germany national team ahead of its UEFA Nations League matches against Spain and Switzerland. (Absolute Chelsea | Gianluca Di Marzio)

Everton to sign James Rodriguez–and more

Everton is making a double swoop for players formerly coached by Carlo Ancelotti, with Real Madrid's James Rodriguez and Napoli's Allan set to inject the Toffees' midfield with some new blood and creativity.

James, who played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, became an afterthought under Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu, but the hope, surely, is that Ancelotti can get the best out of the Colombian who, at 29, is six years removed from his breakout at the World Cup in Brazil.

That's not the end to Everton's midfield spending, though, with a $29.6 million bid for Watford's Abdoulaye Doucouré reportedly on the table and close to being accepted as well. (Fabrizio Romano)

Gonzalo Higuain to Miami?

MLS is reportedly set to make way for another Higuain.

Inter Miami is said to be on the cusp of signing Gonzalo Higuain, whose older brother, Federico, currently plays for D.C. United. The younger Higuain is being let go by Juventus as part of the roster churn under new manager Andrea Pirlo. At 32, Higuain should still have plenty left in the tank, though his role at Juventus did become diminished.

If he joins Miami, he would be the second Juventus star to link up with the MLS expansion side, following the footsteps of Blaise Matuidi. That Matuidi was not a Designated Player signing paved the way for an addition of Higuain's caliber. Inter Miami did move to acquire Higuain's "discovery rights," which would clear the red tape for him to join the club once his exit from Juventus is sorted. (TyC Sports | The Athletic)

Juventus eyeing Luis Suarez

Juventus remains busy in the transfer window, offloading veteran players Pirlo deems surplus to his requirements, but one veteran that appears to be of interest is Luis Suarez. The Barcelona forward has been told he's not in Ronald Koeman's plans, and while earlier rumors linked him to a sensational–and likely cost-prohibitive–return to Ajax, Juventus is said to be sniffing around, with Edin Dzeko and Arkadiusz Milik reported to be other alternatives at striker. (ESPN)

Thiago to leave Bayern, Coutinho back to Barcelona

Bayern Munich officially said farewell to Philippe Coutinho, whose loan from Barcelona expired following the club's run to the Champions League title. Coutinho did his part, scoring twice against Barcelona in the 8-2 quarterfinal triumph. Whether he has a role at his parent club under Koeman remains to be seen.

Another thing that remains to be seen is where Thiago plays next season. Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing the Spanish midfielder, while Bayern seems resigned to losing the player, according to recent comments made by manager Hansi Flick. (BuLiNews | Bayern Munich)

Leicester finds its Chilwell replacement

With Ben Chilwell off to Chelsea, Leicester is in need of a left back, and it appears to have it, in the form of Atalanta's Timothy Castagne. The Belgian fullback will join in a transfer worth roughly $25 million after completing his medicals. (Gianluca Di Marzio)