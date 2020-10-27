Defending European champion Bayern Munich looks to stay atop Group A when it travels to RZD Arena to take on Lokomotiv Moscow in a Champions League clash.

Bayern opened its campaign by thrashing Atletico Madrid, 4–0, at the Allianz Arena last week. Champions League final hero Kingsley Coman had two goals, while Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso added two more. The victory extended Bayern's winning streak to 12 straight games in Europe's premier competition.

Before the game's start, the matchup was overshadowed by concerns over Serge Gnabry's positive COVID-19 test the day before. His positive result came after the team's last training session for the match, but local health authorities allowed it to be played after his teammates tested negative for the virus. Gnabry has since tested negative and is available for Tuesday's game.

Lokomotiv finished as runner-up in the Russian Premier League last season and currently sits in fourth place in the standings. Marko Nikolic's side took a point from its opening Champions League fixture against RB Salzburg, holding the Austrian champion to a 2–2 draw thanks to an equalizer from substitute Vitali Lisakovich.

Lokomotiv and Bayern have faced each other twice in Champions League history, with both sides earning a win.

Ever since having its lengthy unbeaten run snapped by Hoffenheim, Bayern has been in form, winning six straight matches in all competitions by a combined margin of 23-6. It's scored at least three goals in each of those six games.