How to Watch Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig

Man United vs RB Leipzig live stream: Watch UCL, TV channel, time - Sports Illustrated
Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig Live Stream: Watch Champions League, Online, TV, Time

Manchester United and RB Leipzig will meet in their second match of the Champions League group stage at Old Trafford on Wednesday. 

The clubs hold three points apiece in Group H after recording victories to open their campaigns. Manchester United is coming off a 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain on Oct. 20 while RB Leipzig edged out Istanbul Basaksehir, 2-0.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or CBS All Access

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford each recorded a goal in Manchester United's victory against PSG. Meanwhile, Angeliño scored both goals in RB Leipzig's group stage win.

Manchester United qualified for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League after finishing third in the Premier League last season. The club last competed in the Champions League in 2018-19, which saw the Red Devils fall to Barcelona in the quarterfinals. Manchester United has three Champions League titles with its most recent coming in 2008.

RB Leipzig is coming off a 2019-20 UEFA Champions League campaign that extended to the semifinals, where the club was eliminated in a 3-0 defeat to PSG. Leipzig is competing in its third Champions League this season. 

Wednesday's match marks the first time Manchester United and RB Leipzig will meet in European competition. The Red Devils have won one of their last four matches against German sides in European competition, while RB Leipzig has won both of its previous matches against English teams. 

The group stage match will be held without fans due to England's guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

