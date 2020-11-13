How to Watch Chile vs. Peru

A pair of nations with one point apiece square off in World Cup qualifying as Chile welcomes Peru to Santiago Friday night.

Both clubs drew and lost in their opening two matches, with Chile taking a point off Colombia after losing to Uruguay, and Peru opening with a draw vs. Paraguay before falling to Brazil.

How to Watch:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Peru's Andre Carrillo is among four players tied for the early lead in scoring in the region's qualifying competition, with his three goals matching that of Brazil's Neymar, Uruguay's Luis Suarez and Paraguay's Angel Romero.

Chile, meanwhile, has been led by stalwart forward Alexis Sanchez, who scored twice in the team's first two qualifiers. The 31-year-old leads a veteran-laden Roja team that continues to include Arturo Vidal, Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla and Jean Beausejour.

Chile holds the edge in the all-time series between the two nations, with 45 wins and 23 losses to go along with 14 draws. Chile had won 12 of the 13 matchups before 2018, but Peru has won the last two, including a convincing 3-0 triumph in the semifinals of the 2019 Copa America.

The top four teams in CONMEBOL's table automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup, while the fifth-place team goes into an intercontinental playoff for one more place in Qatar.