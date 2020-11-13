SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Chile vs. Peru Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Online, Time

Author:
Publish date:

A pair of nations with one point apiece square off in World Cup qualifying as Chile welcomes Peru to Santiago Friday night.

Both clubs drew and lost in their opening two matches, with Chile taking a point off Colombia after losing to Uruguay, and Peru opening with a draw vs. Paraguay before falling to Brazil.

How to Watch:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match and all South American World Cup qualifiers via Fanatiz, a pay-per-view service. Sign up for a free trial here.

Peru's Andre Carrillo is among four players tied for the early lead in scoring in the region's qualifying competition, with his three goals matching that of Brazil's Neymar, Uruguay's Luis Suarez and Paraguay's Angel Romero.

Chile, meanwhile, has been led by stalwart forward Alexis Sanchez, who scored twice in the team's first two qualifiers. The 31-year-old leads a veteran-laden Roja team that continues to include Arturo Vidal, Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla and Jean Beausejour.

Chile holds the edge in the all-time series between the two nations, with 45 wins and 23 losses to go along with 14 draws. Chile had won 12 of the 13 matchups before 2018, but Peru has won the last two, including a convincing 3-0 triumph in the semifinals of the 2019 Copa America.

The top four teams in CONMEBOL's table automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup, while the fifth-place team goes into an intercontinental playoff for one more place in Qatar.

YOU MAY LIKE

SI_FANTASY_W10_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running Backs - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 10 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Peru-Chile-World-Cup-Qualifying
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Chile vs. Peru

The two nations continue World Cup qualifying on Friday, Nov. 13.

James-Rodriguez-Colombia-Uruguay
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Colombia vs. Uruguay

The two nations meet in their third World Cup qualifying match on Friday, Nov. 13.

Wes Brown Photography
Play
Wrestling

Gallows and Anderson Revive Unique ‘Talk N’ Shop A Mania’

After being laid off by WWE, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have the creative freedom to do things like run their own off-the-wall pay-per-view.

Aaron Rodgers fantasy football
Play
Gambling

NFL Week 10 - Best Bets Against the Spread From the SI Gambling Team

The SI Gambling team, plus our colleagues at the MMQB evaluate their best bets against the spread for Week 10 in the NFL.

Gerrid Doaks, Cincinnati Bearcats
Play
Gambling

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati College Football Betting Preview - Vegas Whispers Free Play

Frankie Taddeo shares a Vegas Whispers FREE play for Friday night's ECU vs. Cincinnati matchup

paul-hornung-leifer2.jpg
NFL

Green Bay Packers Legend Paul Hornung Dies at 84

Hornung played an integral part in Green Bay's success between 1960 to 1965, when the Packers won three NFL championships.

tiger-woods-masters
Play
Golf

Masters Round 2 Live Blog: Tracking Tiger, Leaders at Augusta

Stay up to date with the latest second-round scores and highlights at the 2020 Masters.