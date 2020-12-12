USMNT's Reyna Scores Third Goal for Dortmund

USMNT and Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna is at it again, scoring Dortmund's first and only goal in the match against Stuttgart.

The midfielder fielded a pass from Raphaël Guerreiro by taking it down with a flawless first touch and scored the goal with the outside of his left boot on a strike in the 39th minute to tie it at 1–1.

Reyna had a second goal waved off for offside, and Dortmund wound up losing in a lopsided 5-1 result to Stuttgart, which is managed by New Jersey native Pellegrino Matarazzo.

Reyna, 18, became the second youngest American to score twice in Bundesliga when he scored in last week’s Dortmund-Frankfurt match. Saturday's goal was his third career Bundesliga score and his second in as many league matches for Dortmund. He has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season.