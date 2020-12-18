SI.com
SOCCER
Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko Becomes Bundesliga's Youngest Scorer Ever

At 16 years and 28 days, Youssoufa Moukoko has made history.

The Borussia Dortmund rising talent became the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history with his fabulous strike vs. Union Berlin on Friday. At the time, it brought Dortmund level at 1-1, but the Erling Haaland-less Black and Yellow wound up losing, 2-1, dropping their first points under interim manager Edin Terzic. 

Moukoko scored in sensational fashion, though. After Dortmund forced a turnover, Moukoko made a well-timed run in behind, and Raphael Guerreiro played him through. The forward laced a powerful left-footed shot in at the near post to tie the score in the 60th minute.

Moukoko had been racking up the historical accolades prior to his goal. On Tuesday, he became the youngest player to ever start a Bundesliga match. Prior to that, he become the youngest to ever appear in one and also become the youngest player to ever feature in a Champions League game when he came off the bench in the club's group finale vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Moukoko is making all of this history after the Bundesliga amended its previous rule, which was that players couldn't appear for the first team until they were 16 and a half. The previous record for youngest goalscorer in league history was Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, who, at 17 years and 34 days, scored vs. Bayern Munich this past June.

Nuri Sahin, had been the previous record holder and was also the youngest player in league history prior to Moukoko's arrival and rapid ascent. 

U.S. and Dortmund rising star Giovanni Reyna went all 90 minutes in Friday's defeat.

