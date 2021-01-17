How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Juventus

Two Serie A contenders go head-to-head in Milan, as Inter and Juventus meet Sunday in the latest Derby d'Italia with an eye on improving their table standing.

Inter can provisionally go top of the table, as it trails AC Milan by three points and has a better goal differential, and the Rossoneri don't play until Monday. Juventus, meanwhile, has a game in hand on both and can provisionally pull within four points while also leaping into third place, with Roma losing to capital city rival Lazio on Friday.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m.

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+.

Juventus, the nine-time reigning champion, has found its scoring stride again, with 10 goals total in three straight wins after a surprise loss to Fiorentina. Cristiano Ronaldo, Serie A's leading scorer with 15 goals, has scored three in that time, and he'll look to add to that tally against Antonio Conte's side.

Inter is winless in its last two league matches but will look to bounce back behind the scoring tandem of Romelu Lukaku (12 goals) and Lautaro Martinez (nine). It's unclear if American midfielder Weston McKennie will be fit for Juventus, after exiting 19 minutes in vs. Sassuolo last Sunday. His injury was not deemed to be serious, and he was labeled day-to-day by the club.

Both sides won their midweek Coppa Italia matches, with Juventus being taken to extra time by Genoa and Inter going to extra time vs. Fiorentina before ultimately prevailing.