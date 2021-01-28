Ronaldo Faces Fine For COVID-19 Restriction Violation

Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation for allegedly breaking Italy's COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Ronaldo, 35, is accused of traveling between the Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta regions of Italy. He was seen on Tuesday on social media riding in a snowmobile at a mountain resort with partner Georgina Rodriguez. The footage has now been deleted, per the BBC.

Italian COVID-19 restrictions currently bar residents from travel between regions with few exceptions. There have been over 87,000 COVID-19 deaths in Italy over the last year, with over 2.5 million reported positive cases. Ronaldo himself tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020, returning to the pitch in May.

Ronaldo transferred to Juventus in July 2018 after nine years with Real Madrid. He's tallied 67 goals in 79 appearances with Juventus, winning the Serie A title in 2019 and 2020.

Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez face a potential fine for violating Italy's COVID-19 protocols. Police are reportedly looking into the matter, per the Associated Press.