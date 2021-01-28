SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Fine For Violating Italy's COVID-19 Restrictions

Author:
Publish date:
cristiano-ronaldo-italy-coronavirus

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation for allegedly breaking Italy's COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Ronaldo, 35, is accused of traveling between the Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta regions of Italy. He was seen on Tuesday on social media riding in a snowmobile at a mountain resort with partner Georgina Rodriguez. The footage has now been deleted, per the BBC.

Italian COVID-19 restrictions currently bar residents from travel between regions with few exceptions. There have been over 87,000 COVID-19 deaths in Italy over the last year, with over 2.5 million reported positive cases. Ronaldo himself tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020, returning to the pitch in May.

Ronaldo transferred to Juventus in July 2018 after nine years with Real Madrid. He's tallied 67 goals in 79 appearances with Juventus, winning the Serie A title in 2019 and 2020.

Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez face a potential fine for violating Italy's COVID-19 protocols. Police are reportedly looking into the matter, per the Associated Press

YOU MAY LIKE

cristiano-ronaldo-italy-coronavirus
Soccer

Ronaldo Faces Fine For COVID-19 Restriction Violation

Ronaldo was reportedly seen in social-media footage riding on a snowmobile with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill jumps on the back of Patrick Mahomes
Play
Fantasy

101 Fantasy Football Fun Facts from the 2020 Season

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, SI Fantasy insider Michael Fabiano dug up 101 fun facts from one of the most bizarre and interesting fantasy seasons of all-time

Pitt's Justin Champagnie reaches for a rebound
Play
College Basketball

Five Breakout Players Making Their Mark in College Hoops

From Justin Champagnie to Ron Harper Jr., these standouts deserve more buzz for how they've risen their games

Tuanzebe-Manchester-United
Play
Soccer

Man United Condemns Racial Abuse of Tuanzebe, Martial

The players, who are both Black, were targeted after Manchester United's loss to last-place Sheffield United.

Liverpool-Tottenham-Klopp-Mourinho
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool

The two Premier League contenders are jockeying for positioning near the top of the table on Thursday, Jan. 28.

mariano-rivera
Play
MLB

How Should Hall of Fame Voting Change?

There was a voting announcement in Cooperstown, N.Y. this week. Nobody won.

thursday-night-football
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL's Upcoming TV Rights Deal Won't See Many Changes

Most of the league's broadcasts will likely look the same after new deals.

gregg-popovich-spurs
NBA

Gregg Popovich Receives COVID-19 Vaccine in NBA Cares PSA

Popovich: "It's the right thing to do so we can all get on track again."