How to Watch Juventus vs. Inter, Coppa Italia

Serie A powers Juventus and Inter Milan will for a place in the Coppa Italia final when they meet in Turin on Tuesday for the second leg of their semifinal bout.

Juventus carries a slight 2-1 aggregate edge into the match, with Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals from the first leg following Lautaro Martinez's early opener at the San Siro.

The winner will go on to face either Atalanta or reigning competition champion Napoli in the final on May 18. Those two sides played to a 0-0 draw in their first leg and will have their deciding match on Wednedsay.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+ and Fanatiz.

Juventus and Inter are two of the three most successful clubs in Italy's domestic cup competition, with Juve's 13 titles the most of all time, while Inter's seven are tied for third with Lazio (Roma has won the competition nine times).

Juve, for all of its domestic dominance, hasn't won it in the last two seasons, though, watching as Lazio and Napoli lifted the trophy. Inter, meanwhile, hasn't won since 2011 and is desperate for a piece of silverware to lift under manager Antonio Conte's guidance.

The two sides are also in contention to win the Italian league. AC Milan is still top of the table with 49 points through 21 matches, but Inter is just two points back, on 47. Juventus, which is seeking a 10th straight league title, is on 42 points but has a game in hand on both Milan powers.