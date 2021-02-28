How to Watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Two of the Premier League's top clubs go head-to-head on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea hosts Manchester United.

Man United is situated in the top four, while Chelsea is engaged in more of a struggle to qualify for next season's Champions League. The Blues have yet to lose since Thomas Tuchel became manager, though, going unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions and only conceding two goals in that time.

Man United enters on an eight-match unbeaten run of its own, with its last league outing resulting in a 3-1 win over Newcastle.

How to Watch:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch the Premier League match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or NBCSports.com.

The match kicks off a treacherous spell for Chelsea, which faces Liverpool, Everton and Leeds United over nine days in Premier League play and then hosts Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 series before the schedule relents.

Man United doesn't have a cakewalk of its own coming up. After facing Crystal Palace next week, United has a Manchester derby vs. league-leading Man City and the two legs of its Europa League last-16 showdown vs. AC Milan sandwiching a more-significant-than-expected league meeting with West Ham. Another potential top-four showdown, vs. Leicester City, looms after that.

Suffice it to say, both clubs need the three points wherever they can get them, which adds even more significance to Sunday's match. The two played to a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on Oct. 24.