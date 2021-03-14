How to Watch Chivas vs. America

Storied Mexican rivals Chivas de Guadalajara and Club America meet in the latest edition of El Clasico Nacional on Sunday night at Estadio Akron. The sides are the two most successful in Mexican history, with America's 13 league titles and Chivas's 12 the most among all Mexican clubs.

America enters the match vying for a place at the top of the Liga MX table, with Las Aguilas among the clubs within striking range of Cruz Azul. Guadalajara has had a more difficult go of it, entering 10 points behind America. The hosts actually have the same number of defeats as their visitors (2), but a league-high six draws have capped the Goats' potential.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Telemundo and Universo

The is the first Super Clasico for America and former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari, who has gotten off to a great start so far in his first foray into Mexican futbol. America is led by forward Henry Martin, who has five goals thus far. Chivas, meanwhile, has been paced by star forward JJ Macias's six goals. He's one of six Chivas players chosen to represent Mexico's U-23s as they attempt to qualify for this summer's Olympics.

The two rivals met in the liguilla (playoffs) of the last season, with Chivas ousting America from the quarterfinals on a 3-1 aggregate thanks to three goals from Cristian "Chicote" Calderon. Chivas bowed out in the ensuing round to eventual champion Leon.

