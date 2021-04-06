How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

SI.com
SOCCER
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

In a rematch of the 2018 UEFA Champions League final, Real Madrid and Liverpool will square off in the Spanish capital in a battle of European titans who have 19 titles between the two of them. 

Tuesday night's clash kicks off the most important week of the season for Real Madrid with both legs of the Champions League quarterfinals with Liverpool serving as bookends to El Clásico this weekend against Barcelona. Real currently sits third in La Liga, three points behind dwindling leader Atlético Madrid and two points behind Barça. 

It could be an explosive fixture full of goals as neither side will have its top-choice center backs, with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk long ruled out for Liverpool's season, while Real will be missing Sergio Ramos due to injury and Raphaël Varane after he tested positive for COVID-19. 

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channelUnivision, TUDN

Livestream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has continued to say throughout the week that revenge from the 2018 final is not on his mind; however, Mohamed Salah will surely have something to show for it after Ramos denied him a chance at his first Champions League title with a now-infamous tackle that knocked him out with a shoulder injury.

While Liverpool went on to win the Champions League the following year, Real Madrid's dropped out of the competition in the round of 16 in each of the last two seasons (against Ajax and Manchester City, respectively) before making its way back into familiar territory this season as the only Spanish team remaining. 

