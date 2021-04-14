How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Man City

SI.com
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Borussia Dortmund vs. Man City Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Pep Guardiola will be feeling the heat on Wednesday night at the Westfalenstadion knowing that he is 90 minutes away from taking Manchester City to its first UEFA Champions League semifinals under his watch.

The only other time the Premier League leaders have made the UCL semifinals was in the months before Guardiola's arrival in 2016 when they lost to eventual European champions Real Madrid.

Guardiola was brought to the Etihad to get the four-time Premier League winners over the top in Europe. After Phil Foden's goal at the end of City's 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarterfinals, this year's tournament represents his best chance yet, with Paris Saint-Germain awaiting the winner of the tie. 

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavisión

Livestream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Guardiola's decision to rest nine starters at the weekend backfired as Man City lost 2-1 to newly-promoted Leeds, but City will enter the second leg with almost a fully fit squad, minus the injured Sergio Agüero.

Dortmund, meanwhile, will be missing former City academy product Jadon Sancho while Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, who scored the German side's lone goal in the first leg, are injury doubts. With only two wins in its last seven games, Dortmund will likely need Erling Haaland to break his six-game scoring drought for club and country if it stands any chance at advancing. 

