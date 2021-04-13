Sancho Out; Reus, Hummels Doubtful for BVB vs. Man City

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
17-Year-Old American Gio Reyna Is Ready to Star
17-Year-Old American Gio Reyna Is Ready to Star

Reus, Hummels Are Injury Doubts, Sancho Still Out for Dortmund vs. Man City

Author:
Publish date:

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — It would be an “unbelievable story” to beat Manchester City and reach the Champions League semifinals despite injuries and other setbacks, Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said Tuesday.

Dortmund forward Marco Reus and defender Mats Hummels remain injury doubts ahead of the second leg of the quarterfinals at home against City on Wednesday. Both were substituted early after taking knocks in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Stuttgart.

The two players are valuable not only for their contributions on the field — Reus scored Dortmund’s goal against City in the 2-1 loss in the first leg last week — but also as experienced team leaders in a squad which otherwise leans heavily on up-and-coming players. Both were on the Dortmund team that reached the Champions League final in 2013.

“They have both amassed so much experience in the Champions League, above all with Dortmund, and it would obviously be a huge help if they’re on the field with us again tomorrow,” Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji said.

Terzic said Jadon Sancho will not play against City. The England forward has not played since March 2 because of a muscle injury, though he has recently resumed light training. Center back Dan-Axel Zagadou is also out for the rest of the season after a recent knee operation.

Terzic is only in charge of Dortmund on an interim basis after Lucien Favre was fired in December. He is due to be replaced by Marco Rose for next season.

Dortmund is in fifth place in the Bundesliga and would miss out on Champions League qualification for next season unless it can win this season’s competition.

Those hardships would make a win over City even more satisfying, Terzic said.

“What that would mean for me personally, obviously it would be an unbelievable story when you see how the whole season has gone,” Terzic said. “As a team we want to show that we can compete against the best teams in this competition and that we can maybe eliminate the best team in this competition.”

Terzic surprised City in the first leg when he gave 19-year-old winger Ansgar Knauff his first senior start in any competition. Knauff put himself in contention to stay in the team when he scored the winning goal against Stuttgart on Saturday as a substitute for the injured Reus.

More soccer coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Spurs center Jakob Poeltl trying to defend Nuggets center Nikola Jokić
NBA

Inside the Most Competitive NBA Awards Race Yet

Taking a closer look at the NBA awards race. Plus should Minnesota be wary of A-Rod's intentions?

Marco-Reus-Dortmund-Injury
Play
Soccer

Sancho Out; Reus, Hummels Doubtful for BVB vs. Man City

Dortmund is hoping to overturn a 2-1 aggregate deficit to reach the Champions League semifinals.

cody-bellinger
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Tuesday, April 13: Dodgers to Cover at Home vs. Rockies

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Tuesday's MLB betting action and shares the two top picks on his baseball betting card

dCOVlevert_HZ
NBA

The Trade That Might Have Saved Caris LeVert

When the Pacers acquired the guard, his physical revealed a cancerous tumor. Now, after having his kidney removed, he's back on the floor.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray went down on the floor in a loss to the Warriors.
NBA

Report: Nuggets Awaiting Results of Murray's MRI After Knee Injury

Murray went down in pain after injuring his knee on a drive to the basket in the final minute of a 116–107 loss to the Warriors.

Stephen Curry_2
NBA

Curry Passes Wilt for Most Points in Warriors History

Stephen Curry scored 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for the most in Warriors franchise history as Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets 116-107 on Monday.

Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris celebrates with catcher J.T. Realmuto after beating the Braves
MLB

Phillies' Bullpen Turnaround Ignites Hot Start to 2021

After last year's disastrous bullpen Philadelphia’s relievers have acquitted themselves well so far in the young season.

lance-pitts-samuel-2021-nfl-mock
Play
NFL

Mock Draft 2.0: 49ers Take Trey Lance

With four quarterbacks coming off the board right away, the fifth top QB faces a possible slide. Plus, five first-round wide receivers and the defending champs bolster their defense.