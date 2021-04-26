SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Doubles Down on Criticism of LeBron James
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Doubles Down on Criticism of LeBron James

UEFA Investigates Zlatan Over Alleged Stake in Betting Company

Author:
Publish date:

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being investigated by UEFA for his “alleged financial interest in a betting company,” European soccer’s governing body said on Monday.

Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported this month that the 39-year-old AC Milan striker was a partner in Bethard, a Malta-based gaming company.

UEFA’s disciplinary regulations state that players should not have a financial interest in betting.

Ibrahimovic has represented Milan in UEFA’s Europa League. He came out of international retirement last month after an absence of nearly five years to play for Sweden in two World Cup qualifiers.

“A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by Mr. Zlatan Ibrahimović for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company,” UEFA said in a statement.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Napoli-Serie-A-Race
Play
Soccer

Napoli Wins, Milan Loses to Lazio to Tighten Serie A's Top-Four Race

With five games to play, Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan are tied on points and vying for two Champions League berths.

Zlatan-Betting-Company
Play
Soccer

UEFA Investigates Zlatan Over Alleged Stake in Betting Company

UEFA’s disciplinary regulations state that players should not have a financial interest in betting.

LeBron James trading card
NBA

LeBron Rookie Card Sets Basketball Record After $5.2 Million Sale

A LeBron James rookie card became the most expensive basketball card of all time when it sold for $5.2 million in a private sale.

Kyler Murray joins FaZe Clan
Play
NFL

Kyler Murray Named Member of FaZe Clan

“I’ve played video games my whole life,” Murray said. “To be drafted by FaZe and welcomed into the family is a blessing."

NBA basketballs
Play
NBA

Report: Ten NBA Officials Out Due to Safety Protocols

Ten NBA officials are reportedly sidelined with health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 and another is out with injury.

Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich
MLB

Rockies GM Jeff Bridich Steps Down

The Rockies made just two playoff appearances during Bridich's tenure as the general manager, failing to win a game in both series.

Man City, Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea are in the Champions League semifinals
Play
Soccer

Super League, Expanded UCL Cast Shadows Over European Semifinals

With the dust settled on the seismic breakaway that wasn't, there's business to settle in the Champions League and Europa League.

Josh Alexander delivers his finishing move at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view
Play
Wrestling

Impact X Division Title Win a Big Step for Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander has established himself as a singles competitor by claiming a title with a storied lineage.