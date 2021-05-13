Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Haaland, Sancho Doubles Lead Dortmund to DFB Pokal Title

Author:
Publish date:

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho both scored twice as Borussia Dortmund withstood a second-half fightback in teeming rain to beat Leipzig 4-1 in the German Cup final on Thursday.

Captain Marco Reus was involved in all four goals as Dortmund won the cup for the fifth time and denied bitter rival Leipzig a first title.

Haaland was back after almost three weeks out with a muscle injury, but it was Sancho who fired Dortmund into a fifth-minute lead with a strike inside the far post after Reus won the ball from Kevin Kampl in midfield.

Haaland barreled past Dayot Upamecano for Dortmund’s second goal in the 28th, and Reus and Sancho combined to make it 3-0 before the break.

Leipzig emerged with intent for the second half, striking the crossbar and twice testing Roman Bürki in the Dortmund goal.

Leipzig hit the post before Dani Olmo rewarded his side’s pressure with a fine strike from outside the penalty area in the 71st.

Sancho missed a good chance in a one-on-one with Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, before Haaland finally sealed Dortmund’s win in the 87th.

Dortmund previously won the title in 1965, 1989, 2012 and 2017. Leipzig, which was formed in 2009, was going for its first, but was unable to deal with Dortmund’s committed first-half performance. Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann had been hoping to sign off with a trophy before he leaves for Bayern Munich next season.

Last year’s cup final was Germany’s first to be played without fans present, and they were excluded again Thursday due to ongoing precautions against the coronavirus. Anyone working at the stadium had to produce a negative test result for COVID-19 from a pop-up testing center nearby.

Germany coach Joachim Löw was among the few attending. He is due to name his squad for the European Championship next Wednesday.

A small number of Dortmund fans gathered outside to drink beer and sing songs under the watchful eye of police before kickoff. The fans were scattered, evidently still mindful of social distancing measures.

The atmosphere wasn’t helped by a persistent grey drizzle that had taken over from an earlier thunder storm. Usually the streets around the stadium would be teeming with enthusiastic fans before kickoff, their excitement fueled by beer and sausages.

The cup final has traditionally been the most important date in the German soccer season, a showpiece between two of the country’s best teams, but this year’s was switched from its usual Saturday night prime time slot to the less glamorous late Thursday kickoff.

Despite the lack of fans, Dortmund players celebrated with the trophy in front of where their supporters would have been.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Mohamed Salah's clubs are facing high stakes
Soccer

European Giants Staring at Previously Unthinkable Finishes

Titles and places in European competition that had felt like givens are no longer that way for a number of the biggest clubs across the big five leagues.

Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund win the DFB Pokal
Soccer

Haaland, Sancho Doubles Lead Dortmund to DFB Pokal Title

The two young stars each scored twice in a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the final.

dCOVoly84_HZ2
Olympics

How the LA '84 Olympics Changed Everything

From technology to television to women's sports, nothing would ever be the same.

USMNT-KC
Soccer

USMNT to Play Gold Cup Group Games at Sporting KC's Stadium

All three group matches will take place at Children's Mercy Park.

Pac-12 logo sits on a football field
College Football

The Pac-12 Puts Its Future in Unexpected Hands

The conference opted for a true outsider to replace Larry Scott, and it could be boom-or-bust.

Ohio State Football Helmets
College Football

Massage Therapist Targeted OSU Football Players For Sex

A licensed massage therapist allegedly targeted Ohio State University football players in an attempt to engage in sexual acts.

Michael Chandler is fighting for the lightweight title at UFC 262.
Play
MMA

Michael Chandler Wants That UFC Title

Chandler will fight Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 262 in a bout to determine the new lightweight champion.

nfl-schedule-2021-rodgers-mahomes
Play
NFL

GamePlan: How the 18th Week Affected the 2021 Schedule

Last-minute Aaron Rodgers rumors made for a hectic end to the process, but an extra 16 games led to more flexibility this year.