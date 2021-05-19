Tottenham Chairman Levy Addresses Club's Missteps to Fans

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Tottenham Chairman Tells Fans Club Lost Sight of Priorities, 'What's Truly in Our DNA'

Author:
Publish date:

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told fans that the club made mistakes during a disappointing season in which it tried to join a “Super League” and fired manager Jose Mourinho after falling out of contention for the Champions League.

Levy’s message to supporters was published Wednesday in the matchday program as Spurs welcomed back 10,000 fans for a home game against Aston Villa amid reports that striker Harry Kane wants out of Tottenham.

Fans have been critical of the club’s attempt to join the proposed European Super League as well as the team’s on-field performances as it slipped down the standings and failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“This season, for many reasons, we have not met our raised expectations on the pitch,” Levy wrote, noting that Spurs were atop the Premier League in December.

Levy’s message didn’t address Kane’s status but mentioned the need to hire a permanent manager who will bring a “free-flowing, attacking and entertaining” style of play.

Levy said that “we lost sight of some key priorities and what’s truly in our DNA” during the effort to complete the team’s new stadium and while dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our work in the community and with the NHS is an example of when we get it right, but we don’t get everything right,” he wrote. “It has never been because we don’t care about or respect you, our fans — nothing could be further from the truth.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy

The club announced last week that it will have fan representation on its board in an effort to improve relations with supporters following the aborted effort to join the Super League.

Levy defended his efforts to support the team, saying that since reaching the Champions League final in 2019 the club has spent more than $353 million on new players.

But the best they can do now is qualification to the second-tier Europa League.

Levy pledged to hire a manager who will bring an exciting style of play. Mourinho was fired last month, and academy coach Ryan Mason was promoted in the interim.

“We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known — free-flowing, attacking and entertaining — whilst continuing to embrace our desire to see young players flourish from our academy alongside experienced talent,” Levy wrote.

Sky Sports, one of the Premier League’s major rights holders, reported Monday that Kane has asked to be sold after becoming unhappy with the club’s lack of progress.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez make their entrance on NXT
Play
Wrestling

Shawn Michaels: ‘I Am So Impressed’ With Dakota Kai

WWE legend Shawn Michaels sees a lot of himself in NXT’s Dakota Kai.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy
Soccer

Tottenham Chairman Levy Addresses Club's Missteps to Fans

Daniel Levy wrote in Tottenham's matchday program that "we lost sight of some key priorities and what’s truly in our DNA."

taylor-ballantyne
WNBA

WNBA Draft Portraits Reveal ‘Bliss and Joy’ of Life-Changing Night

The frenzy of the draft created a “fun challenge” for photographer Taylor Ballantyne.

Tyler-Adams-USMNT-Back-Injury
Soccer

Adams Returns to U.S. With Back Injury, USMNT Availability in Doubt

Tyler Adams hasn't played since April 25 and may not be available for the U.S. in the Nations League final four.

Monaco faces PSG for the Coupe de France title
Soccer

How to Watch the Coupe De France Final

Monaco and PSG play for France's domestic cup title on Wednesday, May 19.

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes and manager Tony La Russa
Play
MLB

Want to Fix the Unwritten-Rules Mess? Let Teams Give Up

If it’s disrespectful to hit a home run you don’t need, why keep playing?

Atalanta and Juventus meet in the Coppa Italia final
Soccer

How to Watch the Coppa Italia Final

Juventus and Atalanta meet for the right to lift Italy's domestic cup on Wednesday, May 19.

saquon-barkley-giants.jpg
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: Top 200 Dynasty Rankings

Senior expert Michael Fabiano provides his top 200 rankings for dynasty leagues