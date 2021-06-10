PSG Beats Barcelona to Wijnaldum's Free Transfer

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has signed midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer after he left Liverpool.

The 30-year-old Netherlands international has joined on a three-year deal until 2024, PSG said in a statement on Thursday.

He played 237 games over five seasons for Liverpool, helping the English side win the Champions League and the Premier League.

His chose not to renew his contract and was initially expected to join Barcelona. But PSG reportedly came in with a better salary offer.

Wijnaldum is a versatile midfielder and he also doubled as an emergency center half during Liverpool’s injury-hit campaign this season.

“I’m joining one of the best squads in Europe,” Wijnaldum said after signing his contract. “Paris Saint-Germain have proved how good they are in recent years and I am convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher.”

PSG is looking to strengthen its squad after failing to win the French title as Lille delivered one of European soccer’s biggest upsets in recent seasons. Also, PSG was knocked out in the Champions League semifinals by Manchester City.

The club recently persuaded Neymar to sign a new long-term contract, but prolific forward Kylian Mbappe is hesitating over a new deal and his contract expires at the end of next season.

The France World Cup-winning star has urged the club to show an ambitious project for him to stay.

PSG has also been linked in recent days with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is considered by many observers to be the best in the world. He has chosen to leave AC Milan and has also been linked with Juventus.

