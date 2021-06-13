How to Watch Colombia vs. Ecuador

Sports Illustrated home
Colombia vs. Ecuador Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

When the Copa América was originally announced, Colombia was set to open the tournament from the comforts of home, but now Los Cafeteros must head to Brazil to face Ecuador. 

Colombia was removed as co-hosts of the Copa América due to civil unrest in the country as protestors continue to fill the streets. Not long after, Argentina withdrew due to the worsening situation of the pandemic as winter approaches in South America. 

The tournament was then moved to Brazil, meaning Colombia's biggest advantage may have been taken away from the side. The last time, and only time, Colombia won the Copa América was 2001, when it hosted the tournament. 

How to Watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS2, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Colombia will be coming into the tournament with some momentum behind it; after defeating Peru in a World Cup qualifier last week, Colombia overcame an early 2-0 deficit to Argentina and crawled back to earn a point thanks to a 90th-minute equalizer from Miguel Borja.

But Ecuador will come into Sunday's game knowing it has bragging rights over the Colombian side thanks to a 6-1 drubbing in World Cup qualifying in November, although the game took place in Ecuador where the side enjoys a well-documented home-field advantage due to the high altitude. . 

