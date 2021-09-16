Reece James Says Chelsea Medals Stolen in Burglary

September 16, 2021
SOCCER
Chelsea's Reece James Says Champions League, Euro 2020 Medals Stolen in Burglary

LONDON (AP) — Reece James said thieves broke into his home and stole his Champions League winner’s medal while he was playing for Chelsea on Tuesday.

The England international on Thursday posted a video showing four people apparently entering through the gates of his property, and he appealed for help to identify the culprits, writing on Instagram that there were already “firm leads.”

“They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car,” James said.

He said inside the safe were his Champions League winner’s medal and UEFA Super Cup winner’s medal earned with Chelsea this year. Also inside was a runner-up medal from this year’s European Championship with England.

James said there was no one in his house during the break-in, which took place while he played in a Champions League game against Zenit St. Petersburg that Chelsea won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

“I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them,” James said. “The police, my advisers and Chelsea FC (and many others) are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are. We are closing in on them.”

The 21-year-old James said he was “safe and well.”

