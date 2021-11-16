Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
SOCCER
LIVE: USMNT Faces Jamaica After Thrilling Win vs. Mexico in World Cup Qualifying

Author:

The U.S. men's national team has its signature win of World Cup qualifying. Now it has to build on it.

While beating Mexico and reviving the Dos a Cero storyline Friday night was riveting, the job of reaching the 2022 World Cup is not yet complete, and Tuesday night's match vs. Jamaica at Independence Park in Kingston is the next step on that road. The match marks the beginning of the second half of Concacaf's Octagonal round, where the top three finishers automatically clinch a berth at the World Cup and fourth place goes to an intercontinental playoff for another place. The U.S. enters the night atop the table, even with Mexico on points, one clear of Canada and three ahead of Panama.

In the reverse fixture last month, the U.S. beat the Reggae Boyz 2–0 in Austin, Texas, behind Ricardo Pepi's two goals. Jamaica has called on its reinforcements, though, with Premier League attacking stars Michail Antonio and Leon Bailey available this time around to pose a different kind of challenge to the U.S. defense.

That U.S. back line is without a key member, as Miles Robinson is suspended for the match due to the two yellow cards he received vs. Mexico. Weston McKennie is also suspended due to card accumulation, and if Zack Steffen, Tyler Adams or DeAndre Yedlin see yellow Tuesday night, they'll be ruled out for the next qualifier, Jan. 26 vs. El Salvador.

But before looking ahead, the focus is on the task at hand, with the U.S. able to fortify its positioning with another strong performance on the heels of a great one vs. El Tri.

For the U.S., Christian Pulisic, who scored the opener against Mexico, begins again on the bench, while Chris Richards and Gianluca Busio step in for the suspended duo in an otherwise unchanged lineup from Friday night.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key played from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the match:

More Soccer Coverage from Brian Straus:

