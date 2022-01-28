Skip to main content
Wolfsburg Signs U.S. Prospect Paredes From D.C. United

Kevin Paredes has joined the exodus of young MLS talent to Europe this winter, leaving D.C. United for Wolfsburg in a move that adds to the tally of U.S. players in the Bundesliga.

Paredes, a versatile 18-year-old who can play out wide on the left in the midfield or defense, is headed abroad for a reported transfer fee of over $7 million, which is a record for D.C. Paredes, who is signed through 2026, played in 24 matches in '21 (19 starts) with three goals and an assist, and he was initially called into U.S. men's national team camp in December before an ankle injury kept him from facing Bosnia-Herzegovina in a friendly

“We’re very happy that Kevin was quickly convinced by our philosophy and our path, and that he’s joining us,” Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schäfer said in a statement. “Despite his age, he’s already gained some experience at first-team level, and as well as the left wing he can also play in the center. In addition, he brings pace and dynamism, he’s very agile and nimble on the ball, covers a lot of ground on the pitch and has a really good mentality.”

The drumbeat of young U.S. players going overseas continues at a steady pace. Paredes follows Ricardo Pepi (reported $20 million transfer from FC Dallas to Augsburg), Daryl Dike (reported $9.5 million transfer from Orlando City to West Brom), Justin Che (18-month loan from FC Dallas to Hoffenheim), Cole Bassett (18-month loan from the Colorado Rapids to Feyenoord) and James Sands (18-month loan from NYCFC to Rangers) in leaving MLS to go abroad this winter. At 21, Dike and Sands are the oldest among that group. (Dike suffered a hamstring injury in his first West Brom start and will miss the next eight weeks.)

For Paredes, he immediately enters a relegation scrap that also involves Pepi and U.S. midfielder Julian Green, who is at last-place Greuther Furth. Wolfsburg, despite qualifying for the Champions League after last season, is just two points clear of the Bundesliga's drop zone after going winless in its last nine league matches. The club also employs U.S. center back John Brooks, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

D.C. United didn't wait long to acquire cover for Paredes, dealing $750,000 of general allocation money to the Seattle Sounders for Australian left back Brad Smith on Thursday.

