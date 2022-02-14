Skip to main content
USMNT Veteran Jozy Altidore Leaves Toronto for New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore signed with Major League Soccer's New England Revolution on Monday.

Altidore left Toronto last week after seven seasons when that team exercised a contract buyout. The 32-year-old agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Revolution through 2024.

New England said Toronto remains responsible for a portion of Altidore's salary through 2023.

“I believe Jozy can continue to be an outstanding goal scorer, and we will work hard to get him back to full fitness and in good form over the next couple of months,” New England coach Bruce Arena said in a statement.

Altidore scored four goals in 16 MLS matches last season and had 62 in 139 regular-season matches with Toronto. He also has played for the New York Red Bulls (2006-08), Villarreal (2008, 2010-11), Xerez (2009), Hull (2009-10), Bursaspor (2011), AZ Alkmaar (2011-13) and Sunderland (2013-15).

Altidore has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the U.S. from 2007-19, last appearing in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup final. He is a two-time U.S. Soccer Federation player of the year.

Altidore is married to former U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens.

