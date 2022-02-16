Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Angel City FC Adds Gabrielle Union, Three-Year-Old Daughter to Ownership Group

Angel City FC announced Wednesday that it has continued to add more public figures to its already star-studded ownership group. 

Among the names that are joining the collection are actor Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who the team describes as a “three-year-old influencer.” (She has nearly two million followers on Instagram).

Singer Christina Aguilera and her fiancé Matthew Rutler, and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East and her husband, former NFL player Andrew East also headline some of the more than dozen names announced Wednesday.

“We are honored to welcome these investors to Angel City FC,” Julie Uhrman, ACFC founder and president said in a statement. “They are an incredibly diverse group of individuals whose life and work align with the mission of our club. Each of our new investors are committed to supporting our purpose to set higher expectations on and off the pitch through the impact we are making in the community and on the women’s game.”

When the team was initially unveiled in 2020, it did so with much fanfare and with a high-profile ownership group which included the likes of Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba, Julie Uhrman and Alexis Ohanian. 

SI Recommends

It also featured Williams and Ohanian's daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, who is now 4.

Billie Jean King, Ilana Kloss, Candace Parker, Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban, Cobi Jones and James Corden were later unveiled as additional investors.

The club will be making its on-field debut on March 19 when it faces fellow expansion team San Diego Wave FC as part of the league’s 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Among the names on the team’s initial preseason roster are USWNT star Christen Press and top NWSL defender Sarah Gorden.

More Soccer Coverage:

There May Be a Premier League Title Race After All
How Neymar Has Come to Embody Soccer's Modern Age
Christian Eriksen Inches Closer to His Inspirational Return

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) drives past Brooklyn Nets' James Johnson (16) as Cam Thomas (24) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Proposes ‘Joint Parade’ for Rams, Dodgers, Lakers

James believes the “city of champions” needs a joint parade to honor its teams.

Rams Super Bowl parade in Los Angeles.
Play
Extra Mustard

Rams Super Bowl Parade Route is Just Over a Mile

The parade in Los Angeles is certainly not the longest that the sports world has seen.

Rams general manager Les Snead on the sidelines prior to the game against the Cardinals.
Extra Mustard

Les Snead Wears Shirt With His Own Meme to SB Parade

The meme pokes some fun at the Rams and their willingness to trade draft picks.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant smiles during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Play
Betting

NBA Most Improved Player Future Odds: Ja Morant Emerges as Heavy Favorite

Juan Soto
MLB

Juan Soto Rejected Contract Extension Offer From Nationals

The 23-year-old told ESPN he declined a 13-year deal before the lockout began.

Cooper-Kupp
Extra Mustard

Cooper Kupp Wears Kobe Bryant Jersey to Super Bowl Parade

The Super Bowl MVP paid homage to the late Laker great.

Zion Williamson sits watching a game.
NBA

Report: Zion Williamson May Need a Second Surgery on Right Foot

The Pelicans star may encounter another setback in his recovery process.

Tubby Smith waves his hand to the crowd.
College Basketball

Tubby Smith Steps Down as Coach at High Point

He had been away from the program as a result of COVID-19.