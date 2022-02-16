Angel City FC Adds Gabrielle Union, Three-Year-Old Daughter to Ownership Group

Angel City FC announced Wednesday that it has continued to add more public figures to its already star-studded ownership group.

Among the names that are joining the collection are actor Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who the team describes as a “three-year-old influencer.” (She has nearly two million followers on Instagram).

Singer Christina Aguilera and her fiancé Matthew Rutler, and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East and her husband, former NFL player Andrew East also headline some of the more than dozen names announced Wednesday.

“We are honored to welcome these investors to Angel City FC,” Julie Uhrman, ACFC founder and president said in a statement. “They are an incredibly diverse group of individuals whose life and work align with the mission of our club. Each of our new investors are committed to supporting our purpose to set higher expectations on and off the pitch through the impact we are making in the community and on the women’s game.”

When the team was initially unveiled in 2020, it did so with much fanfare and with a high-profile ownership group which included the likes of Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba, Julie Uhrman and Alexis Ohanian.

It also featured Williams and Ohanian's daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, who is now 4.

Billie Jean King, Ilana Kloss, Candace Parker, Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban, Cobi Jones and James Corden were later unveiled as additional investors.

The club will be making its on-field debut on March 19 when it faces fellow expansion team San Diego Wave FC as part of the league’s 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Among the names on the team’s initial preseason roster are USWNT star Christen Press and top NWSL defender Sarah Gorden.

