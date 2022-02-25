Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Brazilian Club Wins After Bomb Explosion Injures Three Players

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Bahia said at least three of its players were injured by a homemade explosive that detonated inside the team’s bus Thursday on its way to a match it later won.

Bahia said on Twitter that goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes is in a hospital due to shattered glass in his face. The club also confirmed left-back Matheus Bahia and forward Marcelo Cirino are hurt.

Fernandes said on a social media posts that he is OK, without giving further details.

Bahia posted pictures of bus seats covered in blood and another showing a large hole in one of the windows.

The team played Sampaio Correia in a match later Thursday for the Copa do Nordeste, a regional championship in Brazil’s northeast. Bahia won 2-0, a result that players barely celebrated after the match. Daniel opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and Hugo Rodallega added the second in the 89th minute.

Bahia state police said in a statement they are investigating the incident, which took place in the club’s hometown of Salvador.

“We will collect footage, statements from players and witnesses that were on the spot at that moment. We will use our maximum capabilities to identify and arrest the perpetrators,” police investigator Victor Spinola told media at the Arena Fonte Nova.

SI Recommends

Local media reports say Bahia fans are among the suspects, in what seemed to be an attempt to intimidate players to deliver better results. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

Bahia was relegated to Brazil’s second division last year and has won only one of its last six matches.

A car that was next to the team’s bus also had one of its windows destroyed by the explosion.

Bahia coach Guto Ferreira told media the team decided to play the match “because of its dignity and its professionalism.”

“This is stupid, people believe such moves will intimidate an athlete, making him perform,” Ferreira said. “It always the coach that is bad, the player is bad. That’s not how you solve problems.”

Brazil has a history of fan intimidation against soccer players, but violent incidents like Thursday’s in Salvador are rare.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The UEFA Champions League trophy
Soccer

UEFA Moves Champions League Final From Russia to Paris

The move comes after ongoing escalation of military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

By Madeline Coleman
Keiunna-Walker
College Basketball

Louisiana Tech Duo Notches 40-Point Game, 20-Point Triple-Double

The Lady Techsters’ Anna Larr Roberson and Keiunna Walker posted a historic night on Thursday.

By Wilton Jackson
Alex Len
NBA

Kings, Nuggets Lock Arms Before Game in Support of Ukraine

The two teams joined together, amplifying a message of “NO WAR”.

By Wilton Jackson
DeMar DeRozan
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Delivers Late-Game And-One to Secure Bulls Win

The five-time All-Star delivered once again for Chicago with the game on the line.

By Wilton Jackson
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston is introduced
College Basketball

Aliyah Boston Sets SEC Record With 20 Consecutive Double-Doubles

The junior continued her dominance on Thursday, recording the 51st double-double of her career.

By Wilton Jackson
Fred Hoiberg gives a thumbs up during a Nebraska men's basketball game.
College Basketball

Nebraska Announces MBB Coach Fred Hoiberg Will Return

Amid a third straight losing season, the university issued a statement on Thursday regarding Hoiberg's future with the program.

By Jelani Scott
Vitali Klitschko
Boxing

Ukrainian Boxer Vitali Klitschko ‘Prepared to Fight’ Russian Forces

The former heavyweight champion boxer, along with his brother Wladimir, feel that it is an obligation to fight for their country.

By Wilton Jackson
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (left) greets Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim prior to a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Coach K Calls in to Jim Boeheim’s Radio Show

Krzyzewski called in as “Mike from Durham” ahead of Syracuse-Duke this weekend.

By Madison Williams