Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer
Daily Cover: For The USMNT, This Is It
Daily Cover: For The USMNT, This Is It

The USMNT Players to Score vs. Mexico at Estadio Azteca

Wins at Estadio Azteca are rare for the U.S. men’s national team, but merely scoring goals itself has been difficult for U.S. players away from home throughout their rivalry with Mexico.

While Dos a Cero has been a regular scoreline on U.S. soil, the Americans have struggled to score in the altitude and hostile environment of the famed Mexico City stadium, which is the site of Thursday night’s World Cup qualifier—potentially the last one between the U.S. and Mexico ever.

Entering the match, only six U.S. players had ever scored at the Azteca, starting with Willy Roy in 1972. From there, it’s been Rick Davis (1980), Eddie Lewis (2005), Charlie Davies (2009), Michael Orozco (2012) and Michael Bradley (2017). For all of the prolific attacking players the U.S. has had over the years, and especially through the modern era, with co-all-time leading scorers Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey, only that select group has managed to find the back of the net.

While Orozco’s improbable goal led to the only win the U.S. has ever had in Mexico City (in a friendly), Bradley’s goal was particularly memorable. In the sixth minute of the last World Cup qualifier there, he intercepted a pass in the center circle, surged forward and looked up to catch Guillermo Ochoa off his line. Bradley took his chance and took it well, stunning the partisan crowd with one of the best U.S. goals ever. Carlos Vela’s 23rd-minute equalizer was all that prevented it from being a historic match-winner, too.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

If a seventh American (or more) scores in the Mexican capital Thursday night, it could wind up having a far greater impact, with the U.S. on the cusp of returning to the World Cup after missing out in 2018.

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 24, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller (21) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
MLB

Cardinals Pitcher Andrew Miller Retires After 16 Seasons

The two-time All-Star transformed the role of a relief pitcher in postseason moments.

By Wilton Jackson
Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, speaks on his behalf during the Class of 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
NBA

Bryant Family Re-Establish Partnership With Nike

The new line will look to honor the legacies of the late Kobe and Gigi.

By Madison Williams
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
italy
Extra Mustard

Soccer World Reacts to Italy Missing Second Straight World Cup

The Italian side fell to North Macedonia in a stunning result that will keep them out of Qatar this winter.

By Nick Selbe
General view of Broncos Stadium at Mile High
NFL

Fire Breaks Out at Denver’s Mile High Stadium

The Denver Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire and no one was injured.

By Madison Williams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87)
NFL

Report: Gronkowski ‘Undecided’ on Playing in 2022 NFL Season

The five-time Pro Bowler has hinted that he would like to return to the Buccaneers.

By Wilton Jackson
North Macedonia stuns Italy in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

Italy Fails to Qualify for World Cup Again After Loss to North Macedonia

Italy had rebounded from missing the 2018 World Cup by winning the Euros this past summer, but the Azzurri have suffered another national disgrace.

By Andrew Gastelum
davante-adams-packers-injury
Extra Mustard

Davante Adams Says Derek Carr Owes Him a Car

The new Raiders receiver is hoping that his new quarterback follows through on a promise he made now that he has joined Las Vegas.

By Mike McDaniel