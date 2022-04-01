The World Cup draw occurred Friday morning, and the United States men’s national team was placed in Group B. That means the U.S. will face England, Iran and one of Wales, Ukraine and Scotland in the group stages.

While facing England, Iran and potentially Wales will not be easy, it may not be a true Group of Death. That designation might be reserved for two other groups.

The first Group of Death nomination goes to Group C, which will feature Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Argentina finished World Cup qualifying with 39 points, 11 more than third place in South American qualifying, while the other three countries each earned at least 20 points themselves.

The other group that could compete for that Group of Death name is Group E, a group that includes Spain, Germany and Japan. Germany cruised to first in their qualifying group with 27 points, while Spain needed just 19 points to lead the way in their standings. Those two teams also consist of the 2010 and ’14 World Cup champions.

Meanwhile, Japan earned 22 points in qualifying and won’t be an easy out either. The fourth team in Group E will be either Costa Rica or New Zealand, depending on who wins the qualifier match in June.

