Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer
Champions League Giants Must Guard Against Looking Ahead
Champions League Giants Must Guard Against Looking Ahead

After Ousting Juventus, Villarreal Takes First Step Toward Taming Bayern in Champions League

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal pulled off another surprising Champions League result, this time against sixth-time champion Bayern Munich to boost its hopes of returning to the semifinals for the first time in 16 years.

After making it past the group stage and eliminating Juventus in the round of 16, the modest Spanish club took a big step toward reaching the last four by holding on to a 1-0 victory against favorite Bayern in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Arnaut Danjuma’s goal early in the first half was enough for Villarreal at the La Cerámica Stadium, with Bayern unable to get past the solid defense of Unai Emery’s squad and losing only for the second time in 30 Champions League matches.

Bayern was unbeaten in its last 22 away games in the Champions League, with 17 wins and five draws in a record run that had started after a loss in 2017 to a Paris Saint-Germain team coached by Emery.

The return leg is next week in Munich, where Villarreal will need a draw to get to the semifinals for the first time since its first last-four appearance in the Champions League in 2006. Villarreal stunned Juventus 3-0 in Italy after a 1-1 draw at home in the last 16.

In the other quarterfinal Wednesday, defending champion Chelsea lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the first leg in London.

Villarreal looked in control from the start and Bayern struggled to create significant scoring chances. The hosts threatened the most and had some good chances to add to its lead.

“There was talk about them being favorites and wanting to seal their place in the semifinals tonight, but we came out very hungry, very humble,” Villarreal midfielder Giovani Lo Celso said. “There’s no doubt they are one of the best teams in the world, but we managed the game well and could have scored even more goals.”

Danjuma opened the scoring in the eighth minute by redirecting a close-range shot by Dani Parejo as the Bayern defense was caught off guard. It was Danjuma’s sixth goal in nine Champions League appearances this season, and seventh in 11 career games in the competition.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Villarreal thought it had doubled the lead in the 41st but Francis Coquelin’s goal from a tough angle was disallowed for offside.

Striker Gerard Moreno twice had opportunities to add to Villarreal's lead after that. First with a low shot from outside the area that hit the post in the 53rd, and 10 minutes later after intercepting a bad pass by Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer near midfield and missing his long-range shot into the open net. The ball ended up curling too much as Neuer desperately tried to run back into position.

Bayern increased the pressure near the end but again it was Villarreal that nearly added to the lead when substitute Alfonso Pedraza missed from close range on a counterattack in the 87th.

Villarreal did a good job containing Robert Lewandowski throughout the match and he had few opportunities inside the area. He entered the match as the Champions League’s leading scorer with 12 goals from eight matches and had scored seven goals in his last five games in all competitions. The Poland striker is ranked third on the all-time list of Champions League scorers, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Bayern's Canadian player Alphonso Davies made his first appearance since Dec. 17 after a long injury layoff because of cardiac issues.

Villarreal, based in a city of about 50,000 people, is playing in the quarterfinals for the first time in 13 years. It qualified for the Champions League by winning last season’s Europa League.

Bayern was eliminated by PSG at this stage last season. The German club made it to the last eight 10 times in the last 11 seasons. The team is playing in the quarterfinals for a record 20th time.

The winner will play either Benfica or Liverpool in the semifinals. Liverpool won the first leg in Lisbon 3-1.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5)
Extra Mustard

Armando Bacot Reacts to ‘No Loose Floorboards’ Report

The UNC junior hurt his right ankle on Monday night.

By Madison Williams
Karim Benzema scores a hat trick for Real Madrid at Chelsea
Play
Soccer

Benzema Deals Chelsea a Case of the Blues

The striker’s second straight hat trick in the Champions League leaves Real Madrid with one foot in the semis—and has Chelsea staring at the real possibility of an abrupt exit.

By Jonathan Wilson
Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill.
Play
MLB

Tylor Megill to Start Opening Day for Mets at Nationals

The Mets’ pair of aces are both dealing with injuries, so the second-year pitcher will take the rubber.

By Dan Lyons
Larry Fitzgerald and Bruce Arians with the Cardinals.
Play
NFL

Bruce Arians Asked Larry Fitzgerald to Play for Buccaneers

The now-retired coach said he called Fitzgerald when Chris Godwin got hurt.

By Joseph Salvador
Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks flanked by Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI winning coach and most valuable player press conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
NFL

Attorneys General Express ‘Grave Concern’ About NFL’s Women Employees

The letter detailed accounts from ex-employees ranging from having to publicly identify whether they are a victim of domestic violence to touching from male bosses.

By Madeline Coleman
Atlanta Dream players celebrate a 2021 game.
Play
WNBA

Report: Atlanta Dream Trading for No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft

The Dream are sending a big haul for the first pick on Monday.

By Dan Lyons
khamzat-chimaev-ufc-273-media-day-si
MMA

Chimaev Looking for Immediate Title Shot With UFC 273 Win

The self-proclaimed welterweight champ believes the belt belongs to him and can move one step closer to claiming it.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) at Roland Garros 2019
Tennis

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Announces He Will Retire After Roland-Garros

The French tennis player will end his 18-year career at the second grand slam tournament of the year.

By Madison Williams