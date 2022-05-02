Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Bayern Munich Criticized for Players’ Ibiza Party Trip After Mainz Loss

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich players are facing criticism and scrutiny for taking a short holiday in Ibiza after losing 3–1 to Mainz with the Bundesliga title already wrapped up.

Bayern clinched its 10th consecutive title with three rounds to spare on April 23, then followed up with a lackluster display in Mainz on Saturday. The Bavarian powerhouse was fortunate not to lose by more as Mainz hit the goal-frame four times in a dominant performance.

Like Bayern, mid-table Mainz had little more than pride to play for.

Despite the heavy loss, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann stuck to his plan of giving his players Sunday and Monday off, which the majority took advantage of by traveling to the Spanish party island of Ibiza.

Former Bayern great Lothar Matthäus slammed the trip after the team’s dismal showing in Mainz.

“It’s not on at all, especially after such a game,” Matthäus told Sky TV. “If I were Julian Nagelsmann, I would have taken tougher action—the days off would have been scrapped after such a game.”

There’s nothing at stake for Bayern in its remaining Bundesliga games, and Nagelsmann had already signaled he would rotate the squad and give underused players a chance to play in the remaining matches against Mainz, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg.

While Mainz and Wolfsburg have little to play for, Stuttgart is fighting relegation.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team is only two points ahead of Arminia Bielefeld, which is second last in a direct relegation place, while Hertha Berlin is four points above Stuttgart and could yet be dragged back into the relegation zone.

Hertha coach Felix Magath had already questioned the Bayern players’ professionalism after winning the league.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“The season lasts until the final round. I don’t know why a team can then say: ‘Nah, we’re not playing to the end of the season, we’re going to finish three weeks before.’ It doesn’t serve the Bundesliga nor the competition,” said Magath, who coached Bayern to league and cup doubles in 2005 and 2006.

Nagelsmann reacted to Magath’s statement after the loss in Mainz by saying it was “very clever of him. I don’t think he would have done it entirely unselfishly. He should watch the game and then he can call me. I also don’t talk about Hertha’s performance.”

But Magath doubled down after Bayern’s poor showing in Mainz and the subsequent trip to Ibiza.

“I would never allow such a thing, something like that would never come into my mind,” Magath told the Bild tabloid on Sunday. ”Let’s see how it goes. It’s understandable to celebrate the title, but not for three weeks.”

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić on Sunday defended the trip, saying it had been agreed before the loss in Mainz as a “team-building measure.”

Salihamidžić said it should be evaluated in the wake of its disappointing Champions League exit to Spanish team Villarreal, and he rejected any doubts about the players’ attitude to the remaining Bundesliga games.

“It’s absolutely clear that our players will give their all on Sunday against Stuttgart,” Salihamidžić said.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jaden Rashada
Play
College Football

Red-Hot QB Recruit Rashada Talks Top Schools After Punching Ticket to Elite 11 Finals

California native being courted by top programs from coast to coast

By John Garcia Jr.
mikko-rantanen-avalanche-injury\
Play
Betting

NHL Playoff Series Betting Previews, Odds, Picks & Stanley Cup Futures

Welcome to the NHL playoffs! The Avalanche have the best future odds at SI Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup.

By Frankie Taddeo
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the sixth overall pick to the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
NFL

Panthers Considered Trading Back From No. 6 Pick, per Source

Carolina considered trading back, or even taking a quarterback at No. 6.

By Mike McDaniel
aj-brown-fantasy-stock-watch
NFL

Source: Titans Rejected Multiple Eagles Offers for Brown

The rising star receiver was dealt to Philadelphia during the first round of the NFL draft over the weekend.

By Mike McDaniel
USC wide receiver Drake London after being selected as the eighth overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Play
Fantasy

Rookie Fantasy Landing Spots Winners and Losers

Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are some of the draft winners, but not all fared as well.

By Michael Fabiano
Breanna Stewart with Team USA women's basketball
Play
Fantasy

2022 WNBA Fantasy Preview

Top 10 players, key sleepers and rookies to target in your WNBA fantasy draft.

By Ben Pickman
Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
NBA

Splash Brothers Deliver and Thoughts on Draymond Green's Ejection

Plus, takeaways from Milwaukee's dominating win in Boston and what to expect in Sixers-Heat and Suns-Mavericks.

By SI Staff
eagles-draft-howie-roseman-daily-cover-horizontal
Play
NFL

How the Eagles Built Flexibility and Cashed in on Draft Night

GM Howie Roseman landed A.J. Brown while maintaining his stockpile. Plus, how the Jets’, Panthers’ and Lions’ plans came together.

By Albert Breer