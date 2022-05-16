Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Disaster Strikes Arsenal in Its Quest for a Top-Four Finish, Champions League Return

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Arsenal no longer has Champions League qualification in its own hands.

A 2-0 loss at Newcastle on Monday saw Arsenal relinquish the initiative in its fight with fierce north London rival Tottenham for a finish in the English Premier League’s top four and a return to Europe’s top competition.

Heading into the final round on Sunday, Tottenham occupies fourth place — two points above Arsenal in fifth — and just needs to beat Norwich to guarantee a top-four spot. Norwich has already been relegated and is in last place.

Arsenal will host Everton at the same time and knows a win still might not be enough to get back in the Champions League after a five-year absence.

Newcastle’s intensity at a rocking St. James' Park proved too much for Mikel Arteta’s young Arsenal team, with the hosts well on top by the time Ben White turned the ball into his own net in the 55th minute as he stretched to clear a left-wing cross from Joelinton.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães ensured there would be no way back for Arsenal by adding the second in the 85th, sidefooting home a loose ball after it rebounded to him off goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal slumped to a second damaging defeat in a five-day span, having also lost at Tottenham 3-0 on Thursday.

The result meant Chelsea, in third place, was sure of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Lil Wayne sitting in the front row of a Suns game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mark Cuban Trolls Lil Wayne After Tweet About Luka Doncic

The Mavericks owner tweeted a picture of the rapper along with some of his own song lyrics.

By Joseph Salvador
The Premier League season is winding down
Play
Soccer

The Premier League’s Key Remaining Races, Table Scenarios

Plenty in the Premier League is settled already, but there are still some season-defining games—ones that will have an impact on next season, too—in the home stretch.

By Avi Creditor
Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts during the fourth quarter of a game.
Play
NBA

Suns HC Williams Rips Patrick Beverley for Chris Paul Comments

The Suns coach barely dignified the Timberwolves point guard’s earlier remarks with a response.

By Zach Koons
Coleen Rooney testifies vs. Rebekah Vardy
Soccer

Rooney Testifies in Wagatha Christie Libel Trial

Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney for libel after their infamous incident on social media, with the latter carrying out a sting to uncover who was leaking stories to tabloids.

By Associated Press
Todd-Boehly-Chelsea-Sale-Update
Soccer

U.K. Government Yet to Approve Chelsea Sale to Boehly

Roman Abramovich’s sanction-induced sale of the club is not yet at the finish line, and time is of the essence.

By Associated Press
Oct 15, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball around Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half at FTX Arena.
Play
Betting

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Betting Preview: Celtics Favored Over No. 1 Heat

Betting analysis for the Eastern Conference finals between No. 1 Miami and No. 2 Boston. The Celtics are favored at SI Sportsbook to win the series.

By Kyle Wood
Drew Brees takes a selfie with fans before the game between the Chiefs and Steelers.
Play
NFL

Saints Coach Says Team Hasn’t Discussed Return With Drew Brees

The former New Orleans quarterback caused a stir when he tweeted, “I may play football again.”

By Joseph Salvador
USMNT goalkeepers Matt Turner and Zack Steffen
Play
Soccer

U.S. Great Dempsey Suggests Loans for GKs Steffen, Turner

Zack Steffen is Man City’s backup, while Matt Turner is expected to be the same at Arsenal, putting the U.S. in a potential bind for the World Cup.

By Associated Press