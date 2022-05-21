Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

La Liga Files Complaint to UEFA Over PSG’s New Kylian Mbappé Contract

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league will file a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain over the renewal of Kylian Mbappé's contract, saying the “scandalous" agreement attacks the economic stability of European soccer.

The league's announcement on Saturday came after Mbappé's decision to stay with PSG instead of joining Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

The league said in a statement it will file the complaint to UEFA, the European Union and French administrative and fiscal authorities to “defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability.”

The league said the agreement puts “at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions, but also in domestic leagues.”

“It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros ($232 million) after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros ($739 million) in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad cost around 650 million ($686 million) for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him.”

Mbappé signed a new three-year contract to 2025, saying he was happy to continue his “adventure” in Paris.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The league has filed complaints against PSG to UEFA over non-compliance with financial fair play rules in the past. UEFA initially sanctioned the French club but the Court of Arbitration for Sport reversed the sanctions in a “bizarre decision,” according to the league.

“PSG is assuming an impossible investment, seeing that it has an unacceptable wage bill and large financial losses in prior seasons. It is violating current UEFA and French economic control rules,” the league said. “This behavior demonstrates once more that state-owned clubs do not respect and do not want to respect the rules of a sector as important as football. These rules are key to protect and sustain hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

Spanish league president Javier Tebas has often attacked state-owned clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City for what he calls their disregard to financial fair play rules.

He tweeted after news broke that Mbappé was staying with PSG that it was an “INSULT to soccer.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kylian Mbappe scores for PSG.
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe Celebrates New PSG Contract With Multiple Goals

The French forward announced his stay in Paris with a big first half.

By Daniel Chavkin
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa.
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving Addresses Rumors That LeBron Is “Shadow GM”

The former teammate of James addressed the rumors about the superstar’s impact in roster building.

By Mike McDaniel
Kylian Mbappe is staying at PSG
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe Stays at PSG, Snubs Real Madrid

The French superstar isn’t going anywhere after all, spurning a long-expected move to Real Madrid to stay put on a new three-year deal.

By Avi Creditor
Lyon-Barcelona-UWCL-Final
Play
Soccer

Lyon Takes Back Its Throne, Beats Barcelona in UWCL Final

Catarina Macario made history as the first U.S. player to score in a UEFA Champions League final as part of Lyon’s impressive opening to the match in Turin.

By Avi Creditor
Andrew Whitworth
Play
NFL

Andrew Whitworth Won’t Shut Door on Possible NFL Comeback

The Rams great: “You never say never.”

By Wilton Jackson
Tiger Woods
Golf

Twitter Reacts to Tiger Woods’s Ugly Scorecard on Saturday

Woods had a difficult day at the course during on moving day.

By Daniel Chavkin
CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz
Extra Mustard

Jim Nantz Shares How He Coined His Signature ‘Hello Friends’

The CBS broadcaster has used the phrase at the beginning of every sporting event he’s covered for 20 years.

By Madison Williams
Sean Marks
NBA

Report: Lakers, Nets Execs Met at NBA Combine

As both franchises enter a period of transition this summer, team executives have reportedly met at the NBA Combine.

By Mike McDaniel