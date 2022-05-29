Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Nottingham Forest Earns Promotion Back Into Premier League After Championship Playoff Win

LONDON (AP) — Two-time European Cup winner Nottingham Forest is back in the top flight of English soccer for the first time since 1999.

Forest beat Huddersfield 1–0 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to secure its return to the English Premier League next season.

The most lucrative match in soccer—it’s worth £170 million ($215 million) in future broadcast money and guaranteed earnings—was settled by an own-goal by Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill just before halftime.

Forest had a late scare when goalkeeper Brice Samba was injured and replaced in the 89th minute by American Ethan Horvath, who made his first appearance since March 20 in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Huddersfield, which had two strong penalty appeals waved away in the second half, finished the regular season in third place—one spot ahead of Forest—as it sought a first return to the Premier League since relegation in 2019.

Forest joins champion Fulham and second-place Bournemouth in getting promoted from the Championship.

Forest is a big name in English soccer, having won back-to-back European Cups, in 1979 and ’80, under Brian Clough.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

But it fell on hard times, even becoming the first ever European Cup-winning club to fall into the third division of a domestic league system.

Forest did it the hard way this season, too. The team was in last place—with six defeats and a draw from its first seven games—when Steve Cooper took charge in September and the former Swansea manager has transformed Forest’s fortunes.

Asked to assess Cooper’s contribution to promotion, Forest captain Joe Worrall said: “I keep using the expression ‘like a whipped dog.’ If you treat any dog with kindness, then they become a nice dog. If you mistreat one, then they’re aggressive, and we were. We’ve been a mistreated team.

“He’s come in and he’s given us that hope, given us that belief and he’s just been so nice. He’s just killed us with kindness and the fans absolutely adore him.”

Colwill, a center back on loan from Chelsea, was unfortunate to put the ball through his own net in the 43rd minute after a teasing cross from Forest striker James Garner.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Coco Gauff celebrates a French Open win.
Tennis

Coco Gauff Advances to Quarterfinals at French Open

The 18-year-old cruised to a straight-sets victory on Sunday.

By Associated Press
Sergio Perez wins 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Play
Formula1

Perez Makes F1 History, Leclerc Misses Podium: Three Monaco Takeaways

Heavy rain and red flags put a timer on the Monaco Grand Prix, throwing the greatest day in racing for a loop.

By Madeline Coleman
monaco-grand-prix
Play
Formula1

Sergio Perez Becomes First Mexican Driver to Win Monaco Grand Prix

Pérez earned his third career F1 victory Sunday.

By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban.
College Football

Tuskegee Coach Says He Received Death Threats Over Nick Saban Comments

Reginald Ruffin suggested Alabama schedule games against HBCU schools.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mike Breen announces a game for ESPN.
NBA

Breen Won’t Call Celtics-Heat Game 7 Due to COVID-19, per Report

Mark Jones will take his place for the winner-take-all matchup.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sadio Mané celebrating Liverpool’s FA Cup win
Soccer

Reports: Sadio Mane Expected to Leave Liverpool

The Senegalese star won a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy in six seasons with Liverpool.

By Andrew Gastelum
Tommy Pham of the Cincinnati Reds stares into the distance.
MLB

Video of Tommy Pham Slapping Joc Pederson Has Leaked

The Reds outfielder got suspended three games for the incident.

By Daniel Chavkin
f1-monaco-grand-prix
Play
Formula1

Monaco Grand Prix Delayed Due to Rainy Conditions

Heavy rains arrived in Monaco around 20 minutes before the scheduled start Sunday.

By Associated Press