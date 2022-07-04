Christian Eriksen’s remarkable story continues with a move to Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the 30-year-old midfielder has agreed to a three-year contract with Manchester United. Once Eriksen officially signs the deal and completes an all-important medical, the Danish international will become one of the first signings of the summer for the club.

One year ago, a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs would have been hardly believable after Eriksen’s collapse on the field due to a cardiac arrest at the Euros. The Danish star needed to be resuscitated on the field before he was transported to a hospital.

Being fitted with an implantable defibrillator to monitor his heart rhythm made Eriksen ineligible to play in Serie A, where he was a member of reigning champion Inter Milan. But in the winter, Eriksen signed with Brentford for the second half of the season, making 11 appearances and scoring one Premier League goal.

He went on to score for Denmark in his first game back at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the site of his cardiac arrest last June.

After reportedly turning down a return to Brentford, Eriksen will join Manchester United on a free transfer after the club lost Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard among other midfielders.

The attacking midfielder is set to become one of the first signings under new manager Erik ten Hag, while the club is also reportedly close to a deal for Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia.

