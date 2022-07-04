Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Christian Eriksen Agrees to Manchester United Deal, per Report

Christian Eriksen’s remarkable story continues with a move to Old Trafford. 

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the 30-year-old midfielder has agreed to a three-year contract with Manchester United. Once Eriksen officially signs the deal and completes an all-important medical, the Danish international will become one of the first signings of the summer for the club. 

One year ago, a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs would have been hardly believable after Eriksen’s collapse on the field due to a cardiac arrest at the Euros. The Danish star needed to be resuscitated on the field before he was transported to a hospital. 

Being fitted with an implantable defibrillator to monitor his heart rhythm made Eriksen ineligible to play in Serie A, where he was a member of reigning champion Inter Milan. But in the winter, Eriksen signed with Brentford for the second half of the season, making 11 appearances and scoring one Premier League goal. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He went on to score for Denmark in his first game back at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the site of his cardiac arrest last June. 

After reportedly turning down a return to Brentford, Eriksen will join Manchester United on a free transfer after the club lost Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard among other midfielders. 

The attacking midfielder is set to become one of the first signings under new manager Erik ten Hag, while the club is also reportedly close to a deal for Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) fields balls at shortstop during batting practice before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
MLB

deGrom Strikes Out Five in Class A Rehab Start

New York’s ace appears to be in midseason form.

By Associated Press
dCOVballsacksports_H
NBA

The Rise and Rebirth of the Most Notorious Fake News Outlet in Sports

Ballsack Sports never pretended to be real. (Look at the name!) That hasn’t stopped fans—and media outlets—from treating its posts as gospel.

By Ben Pickman
Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona.
NFL

Navy Grad/NFL Player: Football No Longer Mimics War

Maintaining the fallacy that football compares to war misrepresents today’s game and can minimize the commitment of the members of our armed services.

By Joe Cardona
Matt Wisler closes down game against Rangers
MLB

The Science Behind the Rise of the Slider

Increasing usage of MLB’s most popular breaking ball has revitalized the pitching careers of stars and journeymen alike—and made life much harder on hitters.

By Tom Verducci
Jul 3, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays have a moment of silence for the passing of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski (53) daughter Julia Budzinski before playing the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Blue Jays’ First Base Coach Steps Away From Team After Daughter’s Death

Mark Budzinski’s eldest daughter Julia died on Saturday, the team announced.

By Jelani Scott
Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket during the third quarter of a playoff game against the Suns.
NBA

NBA Free Agency Tracker 2022: Latest Deals, Trades and News

Stay up to date with the latest moves from around The Association.

By Zach Koons
mike trout
MLB

Angels Tie MLB Record for Strikeouts in a Game

Houston completed its three-game sweep of the Angels, who struggled to even put the ball in play on Sunday en route to making a dubious bit of history.

By Nick Selbe
nick kyrgios
Tennis

Kyrgios, Tsitsipas Handed Fines After Heated Third-Round Match

Things got contentious between the two during Saturday’s match, with Tsitsipas calling Kyrgios a “bully” with a “very evil side.”

By Nick Selbe