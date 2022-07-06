Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

England Wins Women’s Euros Opener in Front of Record Crowd at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Beth Mead scored the only goal of the game as host England beat Austria 1-0 in front of a tournament-record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford in the women’s European Championship opener on Wednesday.

Mead skillfully flicked the ball over Austria goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger in the 16th minute but it needed goal-line technology to prove it had just crossed the line before being cleared.

That narrow margin reflected a close game in which England dominated possession but couldn’t create enough clear chances to match its more convincing pre-tournament wins over teams like Belgium, Denmark and the defending champion Netherlands.

The 16-team tournament kicked off a year later than originally scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It carries hopes that it will further boost the fast-growing audience for women’s soccer in Europe, and UEFA has said more than 500,000 tickets have been sold.

Since the last tournament in 2017, England has been at the forefront of that development as Women’s Super League clubs signed many of the world’s best players and increased revenue and TV audiences. The England national team is still seeking a first major tournament title.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Austria was a surprise semifinalist in the 2017 European Championship on its only previous appearance, when it conceded one goal in five games and only lost in a penalty shootout.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps stopped Austria getting a point Wednesday when she dived at full stretch in the 78th to stop Barbara Dunst’s dangerous curling shot.

England could earlier have scored more when Ellen White headed wide in the 26th and Zinsberger reacted quickly to keep out Lauren Hemp’s effort in first-half stoppage time.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the Houston Astros.
MLB

Tigers GM: Eduardo Rodriguez Not Communicating With Team

The starting pitcher has been on the restricted list since June 13 when he left the team for a personal matter.

By Madison Williams
Bryan Marchment, Darren McCarty
NHL

Sharks Scout, Longtime NHL Player Bryan Marchment Dies at 53

Defenseman played in NHL for 17 seasons and served as a scout for 15 years.

By Thomas Neumann
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders walks up and down the sideline during the Southern Heritage Classic.
College Football

Former Georgia Assistant to Join Deion Sanders’s Jackson State Staff

The Tigers continue to bolster their coaching staff.

By Daniel Chavkin
Israel Adesanya grips his UFC belt.
MMA

Adesanya Claps Back at Chris Pratt After UFC 276 Criticism

He went after the Hollywood star, who criticized his UFC 276 performance.

By Dan Lyons
76ers guard Tyrese Maxey warms up before action against the Raptors.
Extra Mustard

Maxey Reacts to Young Fan’s Viral Reaction to Potential KD Trade

The 76ers fan was in tears when he thought the team would trade Maxey for Durant.

By Joseph Salvador
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers.
Play
NFL

What the Baker Mayfield Trade Means to Other Players, Coaches and Teams

The trade of the Browns quarterback has tentacles everywhere, from the NFL’s disciplinary process, to how the deal impacts other players, coaches and teams.

By Conor Orr
Max Verstappen (Oracle Red Bull Racing) after the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone
Formula1

What Caused Verstappen to Lose Performance in F1 British GP

The Red Bull driver thought it was a puncture, but the team discovered something else wrong.

By Madeline Coleman
Current Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo.
Play
Extra Mustard

McAdoo Was Not a Mayfield Fan After 2018 Draft

The offensive coordinator noted concerns he had with the 2018 No. 1 pick, and now he will be coaching him.

By Madison Williams