Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
The Most Successful Athletes of the 21st Century
The Most Successful Athletes of the 21st Century

Atletico Madrid Fans Really Don’t Want Their Club to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

One Atlético Madrid fan group has not taken kindly to the rumors linking the club with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, calling the Portuguese star “a player in steep decline.”

The Unión Internacional de Peñas Atlético de Madrid released a statement Tuesday that strongly expressed its disapproval of any potential move for Ronaldo, who missed Manchester United’s preseason tour of Thailand and Australia due to personal reasons and also informed the club of his desire to leave this summer for the right offer. This week, he returned to Manchester to hold talks with United over his future, but no resolution has been reached. Atléti fans, however, have had their say.

“In light of the possibility that signing Cristiano Ronaldo is more than a simple rumor without basis, we express our absolute rejection of his hypothetical joining of our club,” the statement said. 

“The aforementioned player represents the antithesis of the values that constitute the foundation of our Atleti, such as the effort, generosity, modesty and humility of those who want to defend our values.”

Meanwhile, at Atlético’s friendly with third-tier side Numancia on Wednesday, fans protested the rumor with a banner that said “CR7 Not Welcome.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While part of Real Madrid, Ronaldo won two Champions League finals against Atlético and has long drawn the ire of Atlético fans. In 2019 with Juventus, after losing 2–0 to Atlético in the Champions League round of 16 first leg, Ronaldo famously told the media: “I won five Champions Leagues and these guys zero.” He went on to score a hat trick in the second leg that saw Juventus eliminate Atlético on a 3–2 aggregate. 

However, any mooted transfer to Atlético seems unlikely given recent comments made by club president Enrique Cerezo, who said that Ronaldo’s arrival at Atlético is “practically impossible.”

“Rumors are rumors and should remain such, because if they continue increasing, they will seem real, which they’re not,” Cerezo told Spanish outlet Cope

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
College Football

Kevin Warren Asked If Big Ten Is Considering Adding Four More Schools

The Big Ten seems set for the moment after the additions of USC and UCLA.

By Madeline Coleman12 minutes ago
Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar lifts his arms up in celebration as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Yankees.
Extra Mustard

Mets’ Escobar Hits First Inning HR After Promising Young Fan Bat (Video)

Perfect timing.

By Zach Koons20 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan (54) during the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL

Ryan Shares Message for Fans After Public Intoxication Charge

The former Red Wings forward said he was choosing to do better going forward.

By Wilton Jackson34 minutes ago
A detail of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet during warmups of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Notre Dame Unveils Jerseys for Las Vegas Game Against BYU

The reveal was made during a four-minute sketch that paid tribute to “The Hangover.”

By Joseph Salvador38 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (left) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) react after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Running Back Situations for All 32 NFL Teams

By Michael Fabiano46 minutes ago
Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant
Play
NBA

An Argument Against a Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown Trade

Here is why a deal between the Nets and Celtics does not work for either team.

By Rohan Nadkarni1 hour ago
The Choco Taco
Extra Mustard

People Are Mourning the End of the Choco Taco, a Mount Rushmore Ice Cream Treat

What should you do when the ice cream truck comes now that the Choco Taco isn’t an option?

By Jimmy Traina1 hour ago
ALEX PALOU (10) of Barcelona, Spain is introduced to the fans before racing for the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, OH, USA.
Racing

Chip Ganassi Racing Files Lawsuit Against Its Driver, Alex Palou

CGR filed for the official complaint and four exhibits to be sealed, but it comes on the heels of McLaren announcing that the driver is joining its team in 2023.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago